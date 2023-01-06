Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
Centralia ESDA vehicle destroyed by fire
The Centralia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency vehicle was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Centralia City Firemen believe a fuse box used with the battery in the engine compartment started the fire that sent flames shooting out of the engine compartment. Firemen were able to stop the fire before it burned the interior of the car.
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
Keep Salem Beautiful seeks cooperation in not putting non-recyclables in recycling trailer
Keep Salem Beautiful says some items they cannot recycle are turning up again in the recycling trailer on the Marion County parking lot in the 200 block of North Broadway. Among the non-recyclables that have recently caused issues are mini-blinds, light bulbs, food containers including Styrofoam containers, and plastic caps.
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary and criminal damage at cemetery
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residential burglary at a Junction City home late Sunday morning. Entry is believed to have been made to the home through a window. A padlocked bedroom door was then busted off the hinges and the door frame broken. Three laptop computers and two lock boxes are reported missing. The case has been turned over to Junction City Police for further investigation.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
2023 01/10 – Belinda ‘Sissy’ Yates
Belinda “Sissy” Yates, age 65 of Centralia, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Centralia to have two new canines
Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has announced the city’s one recently retired canine unit will be replaced by two canine officers. The announcement came at Monday night’s city council meeting. Locke says new canine officers Travis Ripperda and Austin Leslie went to Missouri to pick out their dogs...
Lady Cats Fall At Olney, SC Earns Win and Back At It Tonight….Girls Scores From Saturday
The Salem Lady Cats dropped their road game Saturday at Richland County 56-51. Alesia Keller led Salem with 14, Emma Gregg added 13 and Kayla Felgenhaur 8. Salem is back in action at home Thursday against Breese Central in a game on WJBD. Salem won the JV game 32-24. Marah Johnson led Salem with 11, Jaelyn Keller added 7 and Hannah Smith 6.
2023 01/16 – Marie Fern Kuester
Marie Fern Kuester, 99, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Centralia Manor. Marie was born February 13, 1923, in Centralia to Mark Davis and Mae (Adams) Davis. She married Roy Kuester on January 2, 1943, and he preceded her in death on August 20, 1991. Marie...
2023 01/15 – Jean Ellen Fark
Jean Ellen Fark, 74, of Centralia passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. She was born on February 15, 1948, the daughter of James and Lula Mae (Duke) Hartwell in Centralia. She married Wayne Rinne and they later divorced. She married Larry Fark on July 6, 1983, in Las Vegas and he survives her in Centralia.
Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
Centralia City Council to consider TIF Development Agreement with Scooter’s Coffee
The Centralia City Council Monday night will consider a Tax Increment Financing District #5 development agreement with Blue Fish 44, LLC on behalf of the new Scooter’s Coffee at 280 Brooks Avenue. The project included development of a vacant green space into a commercial development to provide an increase in the property tax base and sales tax base of the city.
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
