BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READINGS OF BILLS ACCEPTING A NEW STREET AND TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AT FORMER KEMPER MILITARY SCHOOL

4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
kmmo.com
COOPER COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT REPORT YEARLY SUMMARY FOR 2022
The Cooper County Fire Protection District reported its yearly run summary for 2022. The district responded to a total of 558 calls in 2022, which was up one percent from 2021. The district responded to 246 medical emergencies and 163 motor vehicle accidents. It also responded to 46 natural cover...
Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City
JEFFEFSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rave alert was issued Monday evening for Jefferson City and part of Cole County. “JeffCity/ColeCounty: PHILLIPS PIPELINE RT C/IDLEWOOD RD HAS SPILLED A LARGE AMT OF GAS ODORANT CREATING A LOT OF CONCERN. THIS IS NOT A GAS LEAK, JUST THE ODOR,” an email stated. A Phillips 66 spokesman confirmed The post Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
showmeprogress.com
A lifelong commitment to public service
Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
KOMU
Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat
COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT URGES CITIZENS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF OLD WEAPONS
The Marshall Police Department urges citizens to contact the department when trying to dispose of old weapons and firearms. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Marshall Police Department found themselves in possession of a hand grenade brought in by a citizen. The grenade was immediately seized and safely secured. After...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
Closing Bar B Que Pit Stop Will Offer Limited Menu in Marshall
One of the things a lot of Sedalians have been talking about over the past week has been that Bar B Que Pit Stop, in the parking lot of Westlake's Ace, is closing. A lot are also making plans to stop in and enjoy their great bar-b-que one last time. There is some good news, you might be able to experience their bar-b-que in the future.
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA TO OBSERVE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of January 16 will follow the normal collection schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on Monday, January 16.
krcgtv.com
Fatal December fire intentionally set, says Mexico Public Safety, State Fire Marshal
The Mexico Public Safety Department said a fatal house fire in December was intentionally set. On Friday, December 23, fire crews responded to two fires. At 1:18 am, they were called to the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. At 2:23 am, they went to the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive.
Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man convicted of killing a Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor in 2001 was released from prison on Monday at 8 a.m. according to Missouri's Department of Corrections. Charles Erickson was originally sentenced to 25 years behind bars after confessing to the murder of Kent Heitholt and is set to be released The post Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Charles Erickson to be released from a Missouri prison today
A former Columbia resident who pleaded guilty to the 2001 killing of former “Columbia Daily Tribune” sports editor Kent Heitholt but later recanted his testimony will be released from prison on Monday. 38-year-old Charles Erickson has been incarcerated for more than 17 years and was also given credit...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 8, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 88-year-old Mary Morgan traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail, embankment and yield sign. According to the report, Morgan had fallen asleep.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
KYTV
Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44,...
