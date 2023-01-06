ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry's claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
 4 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry's assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies.

Harry says in his memoir "Spare" that he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013.

He writes that in the heat of battle he regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard.

Prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted "Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans."

Some veterans and military leaders in Britain said publishing a head count violated an unspoken military code and could increase the security risk for him and for British forces around the world.

The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
New York Post

Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
Business Times

Prince Harry Allegedly Telling Wrong Side Of The Story As King Charles III Badly Wants To Reconcile

After Prince Harry claimed that his family had no plans to reconcile in an ITV interview with Tom Bradby, a British publication cleared that King Charles II was eager to resolve the issues with his youngest son. The insiders close to His Majesty accused the Duke of Sussex of telling the wrong side of the story and revealed the real deal between the two amid the latter's explosive revelations about the royal family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
The Independent

Taliban taunts ‘big mouth loser’ Prince Harry after he claims to have killed 25 in Afghanistan

The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he writes.The comments have been met with widespread criticism from members of the British military, with some warning that the duke has risked his...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Meghan’s lawyer says William’s aide could not have spoken ‘without authority’

The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer has claimed a former senior aide of the Prince of Wales could not have given evidence in Meghan’s copyright lawsuit against a newspaper publisher “without the authority of his bosses”.Evidence from Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary who at the time was a key aide of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was relied upon by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) as it appealed Meghan’s legal victory.The duchess had successfully sued ANL, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private”...
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
The Independent

Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’ over Taliban killings claim

Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,”...
New York Post

Ex-Marine Pen Farthing forced to evacuate from Kabul — because of Prince Harry memoir

The former Marine Pen Farthing, who coordinated the evacuation of cats and dogs from Kabul in Aug. 2021, says he had to leave the city because of Prince Harry’s claim that the royal killed 25 Taliban soldiers during his two tours of combat. Pen Farthing slammed Harry’s autobiography, “Spare,” which was released prematurely in Spain last week, as “badly judged.” Farthing, 53, said Friday Harry’s revelations about the prince’s time in Afghanistan have put his own life in danger, the Sun reported. He left Kabul, leaving behind his work with animal shelters because of the “potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like...
The Independent

Pen Farthing ‘evacuated from Kabul’ over fears Prince Harry confessions could invite ‘reprisal attacks’

A former marine whose charity aims to expatriate animals from Afghanistan claims he has been evacuated from Kabul amid fears Prince Harry’s confession of killing 25 Taliban members could invite “reprisal attacks”.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those who had died were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.Now Pen Farthing, who has been working in the country for some...
The Independent

‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

Londoners have given their two cents on Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, as excerpts bring about bombshell revelations.Newspapers shared details from the book after it was released in Spain on Thursday, January 5, leaving the British public stunned.The prince wrote about how he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, his drug use, and how many Taliban fighters he killed.This video gives a glimpse of how the book has gone down with the public, with some saying Harry has caused “irreversible” damage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
