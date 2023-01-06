Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
Sky Addresses the Current State of ‘Black Ink Crew’
Ceaser took issue with his exit from “Black Ink Crew.”. “Black Ink Crew” just wrapped up one of the most controversial seasons yet. Ahead of the season premiere, Ceaser got caught up in a serious situation. He was accused of abusing a dog in footage that was leaked from his security camera. Ceaser and those close to him accused his ex-girlfriend Suzette of being the person who leaked it. Suzette denied this. Regardless, some fans of the show were completely disgusted by the video. So they rallied with Donna after she called for VH1 to fire Ceaser from the show. VH1 then decided to part ways with Ceaser. And they said that although he was let go, they would still keep footage from scenes he already filmed. So fans would be able to watch the events that led to his departure.
urbanbellemag.com
YouTuber Shuts Down Marsau Scott After He Says Melody Shari Has Never Been Accountable
Marsau Scott came for Melody Shari at the LAMH reunion. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Shari isn’t on the best terms with her costars. In fact, she’s at a point where she doesn’t even want to be on good terms with them. This probably isn’t too surprising considering last season Marsau Scott and Maurice Scott admitted to hanging out with Martell Holt and his former mistress, Arionne Curry. Melody has also accused Marsau of helping Martell cheat by buying Arionne flowers and gifts despite the fact that he was also supposed to be Melody’s friend at the time. Regardless, Marsau and LaTisha Scott believe Melody has done much worse to them. They haven’t been able to move past Melody making cheating accusations about Marsau even though Martell was the first one to make the claim.
urbanbellemag.com
Carlos King Says Martell Holt & Melody Shari Won’t Be Fired from LAMH + They Made It a Hit
Melody Shari has washed her hands of certain friendships on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans had a lot to say about Part 2 of the reunion. As we reported, LaTisha Scott addressed the scandalous photo she discovered on Marsau Scott‘s phone. She and her cousin Keke confirmed that the photo was sent by another woman. And she didn’t have any clothes on. While LaTisha attempted to downplay the situation, fans and other cast members looked a bit uncomfortable.
Rita Ora Commands Attention in Daring Lace Dress With Towering Platform Sandals at Netflix’s Nominees Toast Event
Rita Ora went with a daring look at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles. The “Your Song” musician wore a plum-colored gown from Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection, made up of sheer lace. The dress reached Ora’s ankles and featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps. Under the dress, Ora added black underwear that was visible under the transparent material of the gown. Ora accessorized the outfit with large sparkly earrings, a thin bracelet, rings and a clutch from Rodo. This certainly isn’t the first time Ora has donned a bold, sheer look; she wore a...
A YouTube mom with 30 million subscribers filmed her baby on a jet ski with no life jacket, sparking concern among viewers
The YouTube video, posted by Ricis Official which has 30 million subscribers, showed a mom on a jet ski with her baby daughter named Moana.
Comments / 0