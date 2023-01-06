Ceaser took issue with his exit from “Black Ink Crew.”. “Black Ink Crew” just wrapped up one of the most controversial seasons yet. Ahead of the season premiere, Ceaser got caught up in a serious situation. He was accused of abusing a dog in footage that was leaked from his security camera. Ceaser and those close to him accused his ex-girlfriend Suzette of being the person who leaked it. Suzette denied this. Regardless, some fans of the show were completely disgusted by the video. So they rallied with Donna after she called for VH1 to fire Ceaser from the show. VH1 then decided to part ways with Ceaser. And they said that although he was let go, they would still keep footage from scenes he already filmed. So fans would be able to watch the events that led to his departure.

