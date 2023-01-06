Read full article on original website
Related
'A warning to the royal family': Emily Maitlis and Anderson Cooper break down Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Journalists Emily Maitlis and Anderson Cooper on Prince Harry's revelations about his family and what it means for the monarchy
'It's President Trump': Marjorie Taylor Greene on the influence Trump calls had over McCarthy's votes
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talked to Fox News about her call with Donald Trump and what it meant for McCarthy's speakership win.
A 6-year-old shot a teacher in class. Hear from an 8-year-old student who was down the hall
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. CNN's Poppy Harlow speaks to a father and his 8-year-old son who attends the school, addressing their concerns around safety.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good thing
Many Republicans did not want the Pelosi model of an all-powerful speaker.
House Republican sounds the alarm on Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA giveaway: “What backroom deals were cut?”
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday raised concerns about potential "backroom deals" cut by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to secure enough party support to win his election. McCarthy secured the support of most of the 20 Republicans that had opposed his speaker bid on Friday, finally winning his long-coveted...
BBC
The six Republican rebels who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy
Over the course of four days and 15 tense rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy wore down enough of his opponents to finally be elected Speaker of the House. In the final round, after a near-altercation on the chamber floor, six final holdouts opted to vote "present" instead of pick an alternative candidate, thus allowing Mr McCarthy to clinch victory.
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Republican rep. slams Gaetz, McCarthy holdouts for drawn-out Speakership battle
Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) slammed three of his fellow Florida Republicans on Thursday for drawing out the battle over the Speaker of the House, as they continued to oppose Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for the leadership position. Rutherford specifically called out Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds and Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna, who are…
Biden congratulates Kevin McCarthy on winning House speakership following dramatic process
President Biden swiftly congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his victory just after midnight Saturday, which followed several days of deliberations and dramatic votes.
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
Republicans change minds on adjournment; McCarthy potentially on brink of Speakership
After a shocking final vote in which Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was the deciding vote that denied GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) the Speakership for the 14th time, Republicans moved to adjourn. But after they had gotten 218 votes, the threshold needed to adjourn, something changed. Gaetz walked up to McCarthy, appearing to say, “One…
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2