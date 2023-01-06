ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A final round of free COVID-19 rapid tests are now available through the Minnesota Department of Health.Minnesotans can order four tests per household. The health department is sunsetting the program, which has delivered more than 2.5 million tests since last April. At the end of December, MDH also closed down the Mall of America vaccination site, which had been a mainstay of the state's fight against the virus since February of 2021. That site had given out more than 263,000 doses of the vaccine.To order at-home rapid tests, click here.

