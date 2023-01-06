Read full article on original website
Parts of Minnesota blanketed in worst winter air quality since 2005
Much of Minnesota has been suffering with stagnant air for the past couple days, leading to the extension of an air quality alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday in parts of Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says this is the worst winter stagnation event since 2005, when it began keeping...
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports snowmobile activity was high and conditions on some trails have improved, other trails have yet to be groomed and lake conditions continue to be very rough and slushy. He also assisted St. Louis County deputies and responded to a fatal snowmobile crash where a single rider had lost control and struck a tree.
Final round of free at-home COVID tests available through MDH
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A final round of free COVID-19 rapid tests are now available through the Minnesota Department of Health.Minnesotans can order four tests per household. The health department is sunsetting the program, which has delivered more than 2.5 million tests since last April. At the end of December, MDH also closed down the Mall of America vaccination site, which had been a mainstay of the state's fight against the virus since February of 2021. That site had given out more than 263,000 doses of the vaccine.To order at-home rapid tests, click here.
Voyageurs Wolf Project gives unparalleled look into how wolves relate to their surroundings
Humans are learning more than they ever have about wolves and how they live, and it's all thanks to a group of Minnesota scientists. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, based in northern Minnesota, uses GPS tracking collars and trail cameras for an unparalleled look into how wolves relate to their surroundings.
Free community tech support event this week; available to anyone in the Cook County and Grand Portage community
Boreal Community Media is happy to announce that we are offering free community tech support. at The Hub on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Bring your devices and questions and let the Boreal Community Media tech interns. help you! There is no charge for this service. Anyone...
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency seeks applicants for its environmental justice advisory group
From the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency - January 9, 2023. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler today encouraged members from diverse and underrepresented communities to apply for the agency’s environmental justice advisory group, a cohort of individuals from across Minnesota who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice. Applications are open through Feb. 13, 2023.
Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
CIRCLE PINES, Minn. – Snowmobile clubs are urging riders to be safe after a deadly weekend across the state. Three people died in separate crashes in St. Louis, Otter Tail and Wabasha counties.Michelle Koch is president of the Rice Creek Trail Association."We've gotten a lot of local traffic. People who normally have to trailer elsewhere are getting to ride trails closer to home," Koch said.As the club celebrates its 40th year, it's being rewarded with a snowy winter. But they're also aware of tragedy in other parts of the state."It's heartbreaking," Koch said. "A lot of things can happen....
Great Lakes water levels continue to drop: Lake Superior lost 1 trillion gallons last month
There is a seasonality to the Great Lakes water levels. If the weather conditions are near normal, Great Lakes water levels are usually at their highest around July. The water levels decline from August through March, and then rise from March to July. To read the full story, visit the...
Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 14-16
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 9, 2023. Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
UPDATE: Air quality alert extended for Twin Cities metro area and parts of Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has extended an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota, which includes the Twin Cities metro area. The alert took effect Monday at 10 a.m., and it was supposed to end at noon Tuesday, but it was extended...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
Grand Marais resident asks local bird watchers to keep an eye out for banded Chickadees
One of the joys of winter is being able to watch the Black-capped Chickadees hopping around bird feeders. These often lively birds provide an energetic setting in what is normally a more quiet time of the year. One Grand Marais resident is providing an opportunity to spend more time watching...
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota
Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
Grant program to help young Minnesota farmers proves popular
Young farmers were waiting when a new grant program recently went on line for the first time. "Demand has been huge. We had 28 applications come in the first five minutes," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Program manager Jenny Heck. The first round of the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program...
