Lake County, MN

Parts of Minnesota blanketed in worst winter air quality since 2005

Much of Minnesota has been suffering with stagnant air for the past couple days, leading to the extension of an air quality alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday in parts of Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says this is the worst winter stagnation event since 2005, when it began keeping...
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports snowmobile activity was high and conditions on some trails have improved, other trails have yet to be groomed and lake conditions continue to be very rough and slushy. He also assisted St. Louis County deputies and responded to a fatal snowmobile crash where a single rider had lost control and struck a tree.
CBS Minnesota

Final round of free at-home COVID tests available through MDH

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A final round of free COVID-19 rapid tests are now available through the Minnesota Department of Health.Minnesotans can order four tests per household. The health department is sunsetting the program, which has delivered more than 2.5 million tests since last April. At the end of December, MDH also closed down the Mall of America vaccination site, which had been a mainstay of the state's fight against the virus since February of 2021. That site had given out more than 263,000 doses of the vaccine.To order at-home rapid tests, click here. 
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency seeks applicants for its environmental justice advisory group

From the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency - January 9, 2023. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler today encouraged members from diverse and underrepresented communities to apply for the agency’s environmental justice advisory group, a cohort of individuals from across Minnesota who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice. Applications are open through Feb. 13, 2023.
CBS Minnesota

Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. – Snowmobile clubs are urging riders to be safe after a deadly weekend across the state.     Three people died in separate crashes in St. Louis, Otter Tail and Wabasha counties.Michelle Koch is president of the Rice Creek Trail Association."We've gotten a lot of local traffic. People who normally have to trailer elsewhere are getting to ride trails closer to home," Koch said.As the club celebrates its 40th year, it's being rewarded with a snowy winter. But they're also aware of tragedy in other parts of the state."It's heartbreaking," Koch said. "A lot of things can happen....
Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 9, 2023. Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake

A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
Minnesota Reformer

Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us

At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
mprnews.org

Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota

Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
Cool 98.7

MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement

A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
mprnews.org

Grant program to help young Minnesota farmers proves popular

Young farmers were waiting when a new grant program recently went on line for the first time. "Demand has been huge. We had 28 applications come in the first five minutes," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Program manager Jenny Heck. The first round of the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program...
