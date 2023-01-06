ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Damar Hamlin thanks fans for support in his first social media posts since collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game, has made his first public comments on social media since the incident. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much... thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" he wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.
Larry Brown Sports

Carson Wentz had awesome gesture for rookie Sam Howell

Carson Wentz may have had a very unsuccessful season with the Washington Commanders, but he certainly did not hold it against rookie teammate Sam Howell when Howell made his first NFL start on Sunday. Howell revealed after the game that he was allowed to use Wentz’s suite for the game so he could host his... The post Carson Wentz had awesome gesture for rookie Sam Howell appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. Pees, 73, is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09). The Falcons capped a 7-10 season with Sunday’s 31-10 win over Tampa Bay. Over the final nine games of the season, Pees’ defense limited opponents to 25 or fewer points in each game. The Falcons ranked 10th in the league in scoring defense over that span. Overall, the Falcons ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 362.1 yards per game. Atlanta ranked 31st with 21 sacks.
