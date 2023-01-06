Read full article on original website
The Golden Globes had a lot to prove — and still have a long way to go
Ke Huy Quan gave the 80th annual Golden Globe awards the redemption moment it so desperately needed. Accepting the very first award of the night, as best supporting actor in a film for his standout work on the action/fantasy/comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan recalled how he thought for years his acting career might never match his early work in movies like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Golden Globes 2023: The complete list of winners
The 80th Golden Globe Awards air Tuesday night on NBC. Below is the full list of nominees, with winners marked in bold. This list will be updated throughout the ceremony. WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX) Hacks (HBO Max) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Wednesday (Netflix) Best performance...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Tarnished Golden Globes attempt a comeback, after years of controversy
The Golden Globes are attempting a comeback on television Tuesday evening, after two scandal-ridden years for the organization that hosts the annual ceremony honoring film and TV. The 80-year-old Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans to hand out its awards with a lavish Hollywood party emceed by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The who's who of this year's presenters include Best Actress nominee Ana de Armas, Best Supporting Actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.
Oliver Sim invokes the misunderstood horror movie villain on 'Hideous Bastard'
Oliver Sim of The xx found an unusual source of inspiration when working on his debut solo album: He looked to the world of horror films to create Hideous Bastard. Sim says he relates to the often-misunderstood antagonists of horror movies, who hide behind facades and face shame. Not only did that inform his album, produced by bandmate Jamie xx, it led to a short horror film that accompanies the record.
Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels of the '80s and '90s, dies at age 56
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Tatjana Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and '90s and appeared in George Michael's "Freedom! '90" music video, has died at age 56. Patitz's death in the Santa Barbara, California, area was confirmed by her...
