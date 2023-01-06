Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Popculture
Drummer Departs Metal Band After Disagreement
The Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa needs a new drummer. The band announced late last month that drummer Nanu Villalba left the group due to a "lack of common agreement." Villalba was a member of the group for less than a year. "With this post, we would like to inform...
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, family says
Another member of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has died, according to the music group.
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Yardbarker
The greatest Yacht Rock songs of all time
How does one describe yacht rock? The folks at MasterClass did a pretty good job. Essentially, it's a component of soft rock, adult contemporary, and Album-oriented rock (AOR) all rolled into one. Popular in the late 1970s and into the '80s, there are some notable tunes of the ilk (smooth rhythms, light or "breezy" vocals, well-polished and produced) from earlier in the '70s that fall into this category.
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
Priscilla Block Teases New Single “Me Pt. 2”
Priscilla Block is releasing a new single and she’s giving fans a preview. The country star kicked off the new year with a sample of her upcoming single, “Me Pt. 2,” which will be released on Friday (Jan. 13). The forlorn song finds Block reminiscing on a lost love, expressing sadness over the fact that he ended up with another girl similar to herself as she draws comparisons to the little details they have in common.
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
New York Post
Sam Smith just announced their huge 2023 “Gloria Tour.” We found tickets
Watch out: the year of Gloria is just beginning. Starting in late July, four-time Grammy winner Sam Smith will take off on the U.S. leg of their international “Gloria The Tour” in support of their new album “Gloria,” set for release on Jan. 27. On the...
Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine
John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
33 Years Ago: Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’ Is Certified Quadruple Platinum
Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 9, 1990, Willie Nelson's Stardust album was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million units. Stardust, released in 1978, includes two No. 1 hits, "Georgia on My Mind" and "Blue Skies." The 10-track record features classics from all genres, including "Unchained Melody," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
Released Your Wildness While Listening to Parker McCollum’s “Like a Cowboy”
There is no doubt that Parker McCollum is a relatively modern country artist everyone should watch out for. He released a song called “Like a Cowboy” in 2020 on his album Hollywood Gold. Parker McCollum is regarded as one of country music’s newest faces. And his song “Like a Cowboy” reached the top 40 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
Iggy Pop: Every Loser review – a celebrity rocker group hug
The veteran showman’s 19th album is slick, tuneful and big on star guests, yet feels like a step backwards. More than half a century into his career, Iggy Pop now takes many forms. To most he remains the proto-punk showman who used to roll around in broken glass or crowd-surf covered in peanut butter. His early records with the Stooges on the 1960s/70s cusp remain some of the most influential in the canon – documents of devil-may-care nihilism that provided a scuzzy counterweight to the era of peace and love. Others immortalise Iggy in the 70s alongside his buddies David Bowie and Lou Reed, a triad of exalted reprobates.
Iggy Pop has made the best album he could have made: a stone-cold classic
Former Stooges firebrand Iggy Pop finds dazzling late-career form on 19th solo album Every Loser
Aoife O’Donovan Covers Bill Callahan’s “Drover” for New Deluxe Album: Listen
Aoife O’Donovan has shared a new cover of Bill Callahan’s Apocalypse opener, “Drover.” The track will feature on a deluxe edition of the singer-songwriter’s most recent album, Age of Apathy. O’Donovan has also shared a new video for the record’s title track. Check out the cover and the video below.
Jelly Roll Is a Teary-Eyed ‘Son of a Sinner’ After Debut Single Hits No. 1
Jelly Roll is feeling emotional after his debut single "Son of a Sinner" hit No. 1 on the Billboard, Country Radio, and Country Aircheck charts. The track is his first offering to country radio and his first chart-topper in the genre — previously he had a No. 1 hit in rock.
The Weeknd Wonders ‘Is There Someone Else?’ in Sultry Video
A year ago on Jan. 7, the Weeknd dropped his fifth studio album, Dawn FM. And to mark the occasion, the singer released a sultry new video for LP track, “Is There Someone Else?” In the Cliqua-directed clip (the duo also helmed visuals for Dawn FM’s “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” and “Out of Time”), the Weeknd wonders if the woman he is with is seeing someone else. The clip opens on a couple playfully dancing and flirting as they enter a darkened apartment, before he is treated to a seductive strip tease and dance that he views through a window....
The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)
Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0