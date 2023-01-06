ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

One NFL team is already showing interest in Chicago Bears executive

Chicago Bears executive Ian Cunningham is already on the radar as a general manager candidate. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his staff have a big offseason ahead of them as they clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and have a lot of cap space to work with.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy

One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
NBC Sports

Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots expected to shake up offensive staff

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft met this week to discuss the franchise’s outlook, and although rumors of the owner and legendary coach not being on the same page regarding staffing circulated during the season’s final weeks, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reports the two are believed to be in step when it comes to the coaching situation.
ALABAMA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Packers HC Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett return, endorses DC Joe Barry

When speaking to the media, head coach Matt LaFleur said he is open to the possibility of former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coming back to his staff. The latter left last offseason to become the Broncos’ head coach, a move which did not end well, to say the least. Hackett was fired before the season – his first as a bench boss – had come to an end with the Broncos falling well short of expectations, particularly on offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears sign 7 players to reserve/future

The Chicago Bears are keeping some practice squad players. The Chicago Bears are tying up loose ends after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Bears finished their season on Sunday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They planned to do exit meetings between players and staff Monday. The Bears also signed some futures contracts for next season.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders GM discusses possibility of re-signing Daron Payne

It sounds like the Commanders want to re-sign defensive lineman Daron Payne. General manager Martin Mayhew didn’t mince words when discussing the impending free agent. “Daron is an important part of what we’re doing,” Mayhew said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “Great year this year. 11.5 sacks, the guy played outstanding football this year. He’s always been disruptive. He’s always been in the back field, he’s always been around the ball … [H]e played outstanding football for us. It’d be difficult to move forward without him, obviously. We have a plan, and we definitively want to get him back.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Bears clinch No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Bears, facing no need to win their season finale against the Vikings, sat starting quarterback Justin Fields. That move ended his opportunity to break the all-time single-season rushing record at the position, but also helped lessen the chances of an upset which would have taken them out of contention for the No. 1 slot.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods

The Browns are not making a head coaching change during ‘Black Monday,’ but they are nevertheless going ahead with a notable shake-up on the sidelines. Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods, per a team announcement. Woods arrived in Cleveland in 2020, the first season of head coach...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Josh Jacobs wants to re-sign with Raiders

Josh Jacobs went from seeing the Raiders decline his fifth-year option to winning the rushing title. No Raider had previously secured that crown since Marcus Allen in 1985. Following the accomplishment, Jacobs said he would like to stay in Las Vegas. The former first-round pick, naturally, indicated he will not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

