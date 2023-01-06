Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
keiseruniversity.edu
“I know they’re proud:” Keiser University Tallahassee nursing graduate continues family legacy in health care
Ronald Dolce steps onto the floors of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to begin his shift as a Registered Nurse. The hours are spent caring for his patients, making them feel comfortable, and doing what he can to help them heal. It’s a career, Dolce says, which can be difficult and stressful,...
keiseruniversity.edu
Instructional Design 101: What is Instructional Design?
Have you ever leafed through a training manual and wondered who wrote it? Or have you ever questioned who designs the courses your child takes in elementary or secondary school? Both are examples of the work performed by an instructional designer. An instructional designer has a master’s degree in education focusing on development of instruction or content. For example, these professionals design school textbooks, create online training materials, and create multimedia presentations that guide you through your insurance benefits any time you start a new job.
keiseruniversity.edu
Students Gain Insights from Criminal Justice Day
Keiser University’s Flagship campus recently welcomed members of law enforcement, guest presenters, and local School District of Palm Beach County (SDPBC) Choice Program and Criminal Justice Academy students to its Criminal Justice Day program. Under the leadership of Professor and Criminal Justice and Forensics Concentration Department Program Director Scott...
Miami New Times
DeSantis-Backed Military Vet Teaching Program Accounts for One Teacher Hire in Broward
At the beginning of this school year, the Florida Department of Education launched a program aimed at attracting military veterans to teach in public schools to help fill thousands of vacant positions across Florida schools, including nearly 400 open teaching spots in Broward and Miami-Dade school districts. Under the Military...
WSVN-TV
Wife: former UM medical professor has been ordered out of the hospital treating him
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida woman is sharing her story, concerned that her husband is being ordered out of the hospital without the medical equipment he would need for continued home care. Dr. Karl Muench is allegedly being kicked out of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in...
floridapolitics.com
Wayne Messam facing a challenge for his third term as Miramar Mayor
Wayne Messam cruised through his last re-election with 86% of the vote. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has a challenger to get by if he’s going to win a third term as Mayor on the city’s Election Day, March 14. Rudy Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Murder accused in connection to Florida shooting to return to court in February
Murder-accused Jahreme ‘JMan’ Shelton, a music producer and known associate of dancehall singer Squash, is scheduled to appear in court on February 15 for a hearing/status conference. Shelton faces two charges of first-degree murder in the United States. The hearing will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Circuit...
click orlando
37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
Hollywood man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking teenage girl
A Hollywood man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison and five years of federal probation after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking a minor. Darryl Odely Jr., 30, was arrested in Oakland Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit in April last year on a charge of interference with the custody of a minor after deputies tracked down a teenage girl they ...
Broward magistrate works two months without law license
A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues. Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar ...
WPBF News 25
'I’ll search to the ends of the earth for her': Riviera Beach father pleading for answers about missing 11-year-old daughter
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A father is pleading for answers tonight about his missing 11-year-old daughter. Jaliyah Williams hasn’t returned home since she vanished from her bus stop in Riviera Beach last Thursday. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. “I’ll search to the ends of the...
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
flkeysnews.com
What’s the COVID risk in Miami and the rest of Florida? Here’s how to check
Florida saw an increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations leading into the holidays, and while hospitals say it isn’t as bad as previous surges, some counties, including Miami-Dade, are once again considered to be high risk for the disease. This is according to the Centers for Disease Control and...
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
Palm Beach School Board To Ratify Holocaust Remembrance Day Proclamation
Agenda Item Set Years After Spanish River High Principal Removed For Casting Doubt On Holocaust Authenticity. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to ratify a proclamation setting January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The local honoring […]
