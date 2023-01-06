Have you ever leafed through a training manual and wondered who wrote it? Or have you ever questioned who designs the courses your child takes in elementary or secondary school? Both are examples of the work performed by an instructional designer. An instructional designer has a master’s degree in education focusing on development of instruction or content. For example, these professionals design school textbooks, create online training materials, and create multimedia presentations that guide you through your insurance benefits any time you start a new job.

16 HOURS AGO