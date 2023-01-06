Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
WMBF
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will now handle the case of a Horry County Schools special education teacher accused of abusing students and the principal who allegedly failed to report it. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and...
Comments / 0