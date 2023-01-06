ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

SEC closes probe into Burr stock trading without taking action

By Alexander Bolton
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1vS3_0k5sOURz00

Retired Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) announced on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed a 2 1/2-year investigation of his stock trading activities without taking action against him.

“This week, the SEC informed me that they have concluded their investigation with no action. I am glad to have this matter in the rearview mirror as I begin my retirement from the Senate following nearly three decades of public service,” said Burr, who retired earlier this week after serving three terms in the Senate.

The SEC had been investigating Burr’s sale of $1.65 million worth of stock at the first outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. The sale included a large share of hospitality industry stocks, which took a hit when worldwide travel and tourism ground to a halt a few weeks later.

The agency had scrutinized communications between Burr and his sister and brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, before they sold stocks before many retail investors fully realized the extent of the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Burr’s trades were also reviewed by the Justice Department, which closed its investigation in early 2021.

“Sen. Burr is pleased that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as did the U.S. Department of Justice, conducted a thorough review and closed their investigation with no action,” said Burr’s lawyer, Alice Fisher of Latham & Watkins.

“We have believed all along that this is the right result. He is glad to put this matter behind him as he embarks on his retirement from his dedicated service in the Senate,” Fisher said.

Burr stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in May 2020 because of the investigation, giving the gavel to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), with whom Burr is closely allied, praised the retiring North Carolina senator last month.

“For five years, Richard’s colleagues tasked him with helming the Intelligence Committee. Some of this institution’s most sensitive and critical responsibilities wound up in his lap. But Senators on both sides knew that Richard’s thoughtfulness, fairmindedness, and discretion tailor-made him for that role,” McConnell said.

Burr most recently served as the ranking member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority

House Republicans fulfilled a key campaign promise on Monday, passing legislation to rescind the bulk of an IRS funding boost signed into law last year, marking the first bill passed by the GOP-controlled House this Congress. The bill, which is unlikely to see action in the Democratic-controlled Senate, passed in a party-line 221-210 vote on […]
KLST/KSAN

Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

GOP Intelligence chair asks for damage assessment from Biden records

Incoming House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) is calling for a damage assessment into the potential fallout from the mishandling of classified records after documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered at a center bearing his name. The roughly 10 documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KLST/KSAN

Rockdale resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for an “at risk” man

(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy