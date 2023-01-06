Read full article on original website
Related
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
More Restaurants Oklahomans Swear Are Worth The Drive
I asked the Z94 Facebook page about Oklahoma's best restaurants a few weeks ago. The comments were full of recommendations across the state. The creme de la creme type joints that, while they're far away, the food was worth the drive kind of eateries. It led to a raging debate.
Roadkill Is and Isn’t Legal to Take Home in Oklahoma
With grocery prices still sky-high across the country, new foods have entered the general chat in the most squeamish way possible. Roadkill is the term used to describe any animal that is struck and killed by motorists. It doesn't matter what kind of animal it is, if it's dead from being hit by a car, it's roadkill. Turtles, snakes, birds, deer, etc...
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
Oklahomans Can Enjoy a New Girl Scout Cookie Starting January 20
One of the best seasons of the year will soon begin in Oklahoma! Our local Girl Scouts will start their Cookie Season in the state on January 20. We will finally be reunited with our beloved Thin Mints and Do-si-dos. And the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie that will be available exclusively online!
KOCO
Cedar pollen returns to Oklahoma, causing problems for many
OKLAHOMA CITY — Cedar pollen has returned to Oklahoma and is causing problems for many. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looks at how the pollen counts look this week with the warm and windy weather. Watch the video player above for the full story.
Oklahoma Reacts to Houston, TX. Self Defense Shooting
If you've been online anytime over the past several days you've probably heard about this story out of Houston, Texas. Last Friday (01-06-23) evening around 11:30 p.m. a masked and armed robber entered a restaurant, the El Ranchito. He attempted to rob the patrons and was shot and killed by an armed citizen.
KOCO
Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
Lawton, Oklahoma’s New Water Bill is Higher Than City Hall Promised
Last year was a financial disaster for most Americans across this country with record high prices on everything from fuel to food to utilities. And we were not spared here in Lawton, Oklahoma. As hindsight is closer to 20/20, it seems the inflation we experienced was both genuine in a...
Oklahoma governor launches Child Welfare Task Force through executive order
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order forming the Child Welfare Task on the first day of his second term, Jan. 10.
KFOR
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
Multiple counties under severe fire watch Wednesday
A severe fire weather watch has been issued for several counties in Texoma throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1