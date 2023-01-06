Blue Bell Ice Cream Brings Back Popular Flavor To Kick Off 2023

Back by popular demand!

Blue Bell Ice Cream is ringing in 2023 by bringing back one of its most popular flavors with a new design.

Welcome back, Tin Roof!

The fan-favorite flavor hits shelves today, and people across the internet are screaming for this ice cream flavor. Every single time Blue Bell announces a new flavor, the comments under it are always “Bring Back Tin Roof!” “Where’s Tin Roof?!”

Well, ice cream fans. You got your wish!

Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.

Tin Roof is only on shelves for a limited time…so grab all that you can now.

So much for that eating healthy New Year’s Resolution, huh?