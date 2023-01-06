ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday for critical comments and openly questioning whether Cleveland put him in position to succeed.

Clowney told Cleveland.com it has become apparent the Browns have "their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip."

The comments, published Thursday, pointed to the Browns focusing gameplans around defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett has 15 sacks and is one of the leading candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Clowney has just two sacks in 12 games and his status for Sunday's regular-season finale at Pittsburgh is in doubt based on the team blocking him from the facility on Friday.

Clowney, 29, felt he wasn't getting ample support from coaches, he said, adding he was "95 percent sure I won't be back."

"I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney said. "(It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody."

The former No. 1 overall pick has signed a one-year deal each of the past four offseasons. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney has never reached 10 sacks in a single season since entering the league with the Houston Texans in 2014.

Cleveland.com reported Clowney drew a line in the sand with coaches before Week 15 against Baltimore. He said coaches asked him to switch defensive end positions with Garrett after they practiced on one side all week. Clowney resisted and instead played only on third downs.

"I'm not doing that ----. I'm old. I've done my job," Clowney told Cleveland.com. "I don't have time for that. I've made my money. I'm doing this because I love the game but keep (doing things like that) and making me not love the game."

--Field Level Media

