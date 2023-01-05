Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Multnomah County Animal Services staff, volunteers say deep-rooted problems have led to years of animal neglect
Long before Multnomah County Animal Services officials announced last week that they would temporarily stop accepting strays and lost pets, the shelter was struggling to provide basic care to animals in its custody. The division announced last week that staffing shortages and a seasonal spike in strays around the holidays...
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
Kaiser Permanente nurses to picket at Sunnyside Medical Center
Nurses in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside Kaiser Permanente’s Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13 to protest the ongoing staffing crisis that employees say have caused hazardous working conditions for hospital employees.
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
ksl.com
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
Oregon is a winter vacation home for thousands of visiting geese
SALEM, Ore. — Winter’s in full swing and I’m so glad that’s true! So for outdoor fun, consider a front-row seat to Oregon’s largest migration event at a wildlife refuge near you. If your daily commute feels hectic, consider 20,000 Canada geese jammed wing to...
5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network
THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
1909 Irvington mansion for sale mixes original Colonial Revival architecture and modern updates
A well-designed home can retain its classic features even as modern life forces updates. Take a look at a renovated, 114-year-old Colonial Revival mansion in Northeast Portland, which is for sale at $2,750,000. The 1909 floor plan, created by prolific architect Ellis F. Lawrence for lumber entrepreneur James Cameron, is...
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Approximately 30 cats dead after fire at Silverton cat rescue
A fire at a Silverton cat rescue took the lives of dozens of cats and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to the home the fire took place, fire officials said.
KATU.com
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
The history of the Beehive House
At the corner of State Street and South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, the historic Beehive House stands. What is the Beehive House? Who lived at the Beehive House? What was the Beehive House used for? How to tour Beehive House.
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Good News Network
How the Army Corps of Engineers Made Us Love Their 2023 Calendar: They Added Giant Cats! (And it’s Free)
Engineering might be boring to over half the country, but this government agency got creative in imagining the purr-fect way to engage everyone. The new 2023 calendar highlighting the achievements of the US Army Corps of Engineers features giant cats superimposed in photos of their engineering successes. The Portland District...
kptv.com
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
