Salt Lake City, UT

1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network

THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
OREGON STATE
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
NEWBERG, OR
The history of the Beehive House

At the corner of State Street and South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, the historic Beehive House stands. What is the Beehive House? Who lived at the Beehive House? What was the Beehive House used for? How to tour Beehive House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
PORTLAND, OR

