1027wbow.com
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person.
1027wbow.com
Duke Energy donates $5000 to All-Weather Firing Squad
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The All-Weather Firing Squad will get new uniforms thanks to a check from community partners. Vincennes mayor Joe Yochum, the Duke Energy Foundation, and the Vincennes Rotary Club have come together to donate $5,000 to the members of the club. The All-Weather Firing Squad has dedicated time and effort to conducting rites at Veteran-related ceremonies such as performing songs, 21-Gun Salutes, and military honors to those that served.
