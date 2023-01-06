VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The All-Weather Firing Squad will get new uniforms thanks to a check from community partners. Vincennes mayor Joe Yochum, the Duke Energy Foundation, and the Vincennes Rotary Club have come together to donate $5,000 to the members of the club. The All-Weather Firing Squad has dedicated time and effort to conducting rites at Veteran-related ceremonies such as performing songs, 21-Gun Salutes, and military honors to those that served.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO