SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns to be registered with Illinois State Police and banning switches and any other modifications to increase the firing rate on a firearm.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO