Bill offering abortion, gender-affirming care protections heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Out of state people seeking abortions in Illinois may soon have the state on their side if they face legal consequences in their home state thanks to a bill that heads to the Governor’s desk. The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill protecting abortion,...
Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns to be registered with Illinois State Police and banning switches and any other modifications to increase the firing rate on a firearm.
