Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'
Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Bills receiver gives touchdown ball to the trainer that performed CPR on Damar Hamlin
When Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, Bills trainer Denny Kellington was the one that performed CPR. On Sunday, he got a touchdown ball.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Damar Hamlin on the minds of all.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin injury gets social media backlash
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten the bulk of the attention. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten thfe bulk of the attention.as part of his celebration with Highsmith. The celebration comes days after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed to be resuscitated.
NFL fans crushed the Steelers for a disrespectful CPR celebration against the Browns
Just days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle, the NFL was back in action for Week 18’s slate of games. And across the league, the support for Hamlin’s continued recovery was truly great to see. But one celebration, in particular, was disappointing...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Damar Hamlin’s Injury Reminds the World of Players’ Lives After Football
The NFL seemed unimportant last week, and the challenge ahead is sustaining the energy and support for the Bills player. A few thoughts on an unforgettable moment in league history.
Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo hospital, week after suffering cardiac arrest in Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo hospital to continue his recovery, a week after collapsing on the field and nearly dying during a Monday Night Football game. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making...
Breaking: Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital On Monday
Coley Harvey of ESPN relayed wonderful news today from UC Health doctors. One week to the day from Damar Hamlin being hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, the 24-year-old has been released from the facility and flown back home to Buffalo. The news is truly cause for ...
Stephen A. Smith, an Alabama supporter, shocked Finebaum declares Georgia ‘king of college football’
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears. In fact, he called it blasphemy. The “First Take” host stared on in disbelief as Paul Finebaum declared Georgia the top college football program. Smith is pumping his brakes on such things. He cites Alabama coach Nick Saban, his six...
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Final Injury Status Timberwolves-Pistons Game
Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.
Computer models rank Alabama’s 2022 season differently than human polls
The college football world can agree upon the one thing that matters most: Georgia was the best team in college football in 2022. Beyond that, the order of the season’s top five teams has been the subject of controversy and debate. After being thrashed by Georgia in the national...
Duke's starting five against visiting Pitt
The Duke basketball squad hosts the unranked Pitt Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC), under the direction of former Blue Devil player and assistant Jeff Capel, at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game The No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) are hoping to play a better brand ...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0