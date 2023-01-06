ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police identify two killed in I-565 crash

9:49 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in the crash. They are 66-year-old Willie Nettles and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza, of Georgia. 6:53 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police reports all lanes of eastbound Interstate 565 near County Line Road have reopened. 5:50 p.m. UPDATE: Limestone County Coroner Mike...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Police Search for Fraud Suspects

Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case. Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case. Knowing Renters Rights in Alabama. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Victim's Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died, including Quantasia Grant. Victim’s Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 killed in Scottsboro crash

A Jackson County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Nancy Helms was transported to Huntsville Hospital and later died from her injuries, according to the Scottsboro Police Department. Police said the wreck happened in the 19,000 block of Alabama Highway 35. Helms, a lifelong resident of Woodville, was...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
Alabama Now

Two people dead after fiery crash on Alabama interstate

Two people died Tuesday after a fiery crash on a stretch of interstate in Alabama, police said. The accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 565 in Huntsville. Police said they believe the crash started when a driver had some kind of medical emergency and resulted in cars...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wrbl.com

MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama A&M student, hairstylist killed in Huntsville shooting

A weekend birthday party in Huntsville ended in tragedy when shots rang out at Legacy Events on Hwy 72. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there were 11 victims. Of them, two people were killed and three others are still in critical condition. WAAY 31 is working to learn more...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago.
ALABAMA STATE
