Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify two killed in I-565 crash
9:49 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in the crash. They are 66-year-old Willie Nettles and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza, of Georgia. 6:53 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police reports all lanes of eastbound Interstate 565 near County Line Road have reopened. 5:50 p.m. UPDATE: Limestone County Coroner Mike...
WAFF
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
WHNT-TV
Decatur Police Search for Fraud Suspects
Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case. Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected to a fraudulent use of credit card case. Knowing Renters Rights in Alabama. News 19 viewers across the Tennessee Valley reached out to complain...
WAFF
Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
2 killed in fiery wreck Tuesday on I-565 that shut down eastbound lanes for 5 hours, police say
Two Georgia residents were killed after they were trapped in the fiery wreckage of a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on I-565 in Huntsville in an accident that shut down eastbound lanes for nearly five hours, police said. Huntsville police responded to the accident with entrapment and vehicle fire at eastbound...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
WHNT-TV
Victim's Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died, including Quantasia Grant. Victim’s Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11...
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
WAAY-TV
1 killed in Scottsboro crash
A Jackson County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Nancy Helms was transported to Huntsville Hospital and later died from her injuries, according to the Scottsboro Police Department. Police said the wreck happened in the 19,000 block of Alabama Highway 35. Helms, a lifelong resident of Woodville, was...
Two people dead after fiery crash on Alabama interstate
Two people died Tuesday after a fiery crash on a stretch of interstate in Alabama, police said. The accident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 565 in Huntsville. Police said they believe the crash started when a driver had some kind of medical emergency and resulted in cars...
wrbl.com
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a “strip mall” establishment off Mastin Drive and Highway 72, between Ryland Pike and Jordan Road.
WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M student, hairstylist killed in Huntsville shooting
A weekend birthday party in Huntsville ended in tragedy when shots rang out at Legacy Events on Hwy 72. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there were 11 victims. Of them, two people were killed and three others are still in critical condition. WAAY 31 is working to learn more...
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
Alabama man sought in connection with father’s shooting death
Jackson County authorities are searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of his father Monday. Dispatchers received a call Monday at 6:37 p.m. about a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. County deputies, and police...
WAFF
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
WAFF
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
WAAY-TV
Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
WAFF
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1