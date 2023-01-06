Read full article on original website
A rare early timeout proves pivotal for No. 21 Auburn basketball in win at Ole Miss
Steven Pearl said something to his father, Bruce Pearl, during the leadup to the opening tip between Auburn and Ole Miss. It was a slight suggestion, nothing farfetched, but it stuck with the Tigers’ ninth-year head coach throughout the evening. And it proved to be crucial for No. 21...
Stephen A. Smith, an Alabama supporter, shocked Finebaum declares Georgia ‘king of college football’
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears. In fact, he called it blasphemy. The “First Take” host stared on in disbelief as Paul Finebaum declared Georgia the top college football program. Smith is pumping his brakes on such things. He cites Alabama coach Nick Saban, his six...
Where things stand with Auburn’s roster, positions of need in transfer portal after busy weekend
Auburn’s roster for Year 1 of the Hugh Freeze era is taking shape as the spring semester gets underway. The program enjoyed a busy, productive weekend on that front, with the Tigers picking up four additions through the transfer portal, two more 2023 high school signees and welcomed 13 mid-year enrollees onto campus for the start of spring. And Auburn isn’t done yet with the retooling of its personnel for the 2023 season.
David Pollack: Comment wasn’t ‘shot at Nick Saban’ after Alabama coach’s reaction goes viral
David Pollack wasn’t taking “a shot” at Alabama coach Nick Saban when he declared Georgia has “taken over college football,” the ESPN analyst said Tuesday. “First of all, I didn’t even think about who I was sitting next to when I said it,” Pollack said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It had nothing to do with having Nick next to me.
How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game
The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
Freshmen lead Alabama hoops into another top-25 road test
Two-and-a-half years ago, those were Nate Oats’ words as the Alabama coach assessed his team’s chances ahead of the 2020-21 season. And he was right: seniors Herb Jones and John Petty were two key pieces of a group that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC tournament before eventually falling in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Former Auburn strength coach hired at Idaho State
Another former Auburn assistant has landed on his feet with an FCS program. Jeff Pitman, who served as Auburn’s strength and conditioning coach under former head coach Bryan Harsin, was named to the same role at Idaho State, the Bengals announced Tuesday afternoon. Pitman was the first official staff hire for Harsin upon his arrival at Auburn in December 2020, and he was among those fired along with Harsin on Oct. 31, as the program cut ties with most of its staffers with ties to Boise State.
Auburn basketball moves up in Week 10 AP poll
Auburn maintained its spot in the AP poll for a 29th consecutive week, checking in at No. 21 in the Week 10 rankings released Monday. The move up one spot from No. 22 for Auburn comes after a week in which it split a pair of games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers fell on the road to the Bulldogs by a dozen on Wednesday but bounced back with a 13-point win at Neville Arena against the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked No. 13 in the nation but dropped to 15th in this week’s poll.
Former Auburn WR Lee Guess stepping away after 1 year as Pinson Valley’s head coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess has stepped down as head football coach at Pinson Valley after one season. In a statement to AL.com Monday afternoon, Guess wrote that balancing the responsibilities of being a head coach at the Class 6A level with family obligations proved to be a tough hurdle.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Alabama airports see handful of flight delays after FAA ground stop
A handful of flights across Alabama were delayed Wednesday morning due to a nationwide computer issue. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a stop to all departures across the country for about two hours and the delay was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. The FAA said there was an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
Montgomery man jailed after allegedly killing dog with crossbow, dumping remains in river
A Montgomery man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tied his husky mix to a tether and fatally shot the dog with a crossbow before dumping the husky’s remains in a river, according to court records. Charles David Graves, 62, was arrested last Wednesday on first-degree cruelty...
Montgomery man charged in November shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
Montgomery corrections officer charged in off-duty assault
A Montgomery corrections officer has been arrested on an assault charge. Reba Foulks, 36, is charged with third-degree assault, the Montgomery Police Department announced Tuesday. Few details have been released. Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said the department initiated an investigation Monday after receiving a notice from the Municipal Court...
Man killed in triple Montgomery shooting involving 2 minors identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday that also involved two injured juveniles. Montgomery police officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. where they learned that Willie Grant, 18, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries. Police said the two unnamed juveniles suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
