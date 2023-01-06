ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where things stand with Auburn’s roster, positions of need in transfer portal after busy weekend

Auburn’s roster for Year 1 of the Hugh Freeze era is taking shape as the spring semester gets underway. The program enjoyed a busy, productive weekend on that front, with the Tigers picking up four additions through the transfer portal, two more 2023 high school signees and welcomed 13 mid-year enrollees onto campus for the start of spring. And Auburn isn’t done yet with the retooling of its personnel for the 2023 season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

David Pollack: Comment wasn’t ‘shot at Nick Saban’ after Alabama coach’s reaction goes viral

David Pollack wasn’t taking “a shot” at Alabama coach Nick Saban when he declared Georgia has “taken over college football,” the ESPN analyst said Tuesday. “First of all, I didn’t even think about who I was sitting next to when I said it,” Pollack said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It had nothing to do with having Nick next to me.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game

The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Freshmen lead Alabama hoops into another top-25 road test

Two-and-a-half years ago, those were Nate Oats’ words as the Alabama coach assessed his team’s chances ahead of the 2020-21 season. And he was right: seniors Herb Jones and John Petty were two key pieces of a group that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC tournament before eventually falling in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn strength coach hired at Idaho State

Another former Auburn assistant has landed on his feet with an FCS program. Jeff Pitman, who served as Auburn’s strength and conditioning coach under former head coach Bryan Harsin, was named to the same role at Idaho State, the Bengals announced Tuesday afternoon. Pitman was the first official staff hire for Harsin upon his arrival at Auburn in December 2020, and he was among those fired along with Harsin on Oct. 31, as the program cut ties with most of its staffers with ties to Boise State.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn basketball moves up in Week 10 AP poll

Auburn maintained its spot in the AP poll for a 29th consecutive week, checking in at No. 21 in the Week 10 rankings released Monday. The move up one spot from No. 22 for Auburn comes after a week in which it split a pair of games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers fell on the road to the Bulldogs by a dozen on Wednesday but bounced back with a 13-point win at Neville Arena against the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked No. 13 in the nation but dropped to 15th in this week’s poll.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama airports see handful of flight delays after FAA ground stop

A handful of flights across Alabama were delayed Wednesday morning due to a nationwide computer issue. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a stop to all departures across the country for about two hours and the delay was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. The FAA said there was an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged in November shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Montgomery corrections officer charged in off-duty assault

A Montgomery corrections officer has been arrested on an assault charge. Reba Foulks, 36, is charged with third-degree assault, the Montgomery Police Department announced Tuesday. Few details have been released. Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said the department initiated an investigation Monday after receiving a notice from the Municipal Court...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in triple Montgomery shooting involving 2 minors identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday that also involved two injured juveniles. Montgomery police officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. where they learned that Willie Grant, 18, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries. Police said the two unnamed juveniles suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
MONTGOMERY, AL
