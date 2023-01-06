Fans of Celine Dion gathered outside the offices of Rolling Stone on Friday afternoon to protest the superstar vocalist’s exclusion from our recent list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. The small but vociferous cadre of Dion devotees sang and shouted and held signs that read “How Can You Forget Celine?”, “The Power of Celine,” “Justice for Celine,” “Celine Is No Longer By Herself,” and “I Drove All Night to Be Here!” Our personal favorite, however, was definitely “Rolling Stone Is Stoned,” which also was a popular chant in-between songs. The protest appeared to be organized by a group...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO