Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Stevie Nicks Became the ‘Witch She Was Always Writing About’ While Recording This ‘Evil’ Fleetwood Mac Song, Says Producer
A former Fleetwood Mac producer said Stevie Nicks became a "witch" while recording this "evil" song for the "Rumors" album.
Mick Fleetwood Broke Sheets of Glass to Accentuate Stevie Nicks’ Voice For This Hit Fleetwood Mac Song
Mick Fleetwood shattered sheets of glass to create a unique sound for the Stevie Nicks-written Fleetwood Mac song "Gold Dust Woman."
John Mellencamp Had to Tell Bob Dylan to Stop Calling Him
John Mellencamp and Bob Dylan became friends. After a number of late night phone calls from Dylan, Mellencamp told him to stop calling.
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Goal Was to ‘Stay Alive’ Just Months Before Her Sudden Death
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie said her goal was to "stay alive" just a few months before her unexpected death.
The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones: Robert Plant Proposed Trading Paul McCartney to End the ‘Feud’ Between the Bands
The Rolling Stones and The Beatles are supposedly in a feud. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant offered a straightforward solution to end it.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Jimi Hendrix Quotes on Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles
Jimi Hendrix was a musical contemporary of artists like Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles. During his life, he expressed his thoughts about his peers.
The Song Mick Fleetwood Wished Christine McVie Had Written for Fleetwood Mac
Mick Fleetwood wished Christine McVie had written a certain song for Fleetwood Mac.
Near, Far, Wherever You Are: Celine Dion ‘Fans’ Picket Rolling Stone Over ‘Greatest Singers’ List
Fans of Celine Dion gathered outside the offices of Rolling Stone on Friday afternoon to protest the superstar vocalist’s exclusion from our recent list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. The small but vociferous cadre of Dion devotees sang and shouted and held signs that read “How Can You Forget Celine?”, “The Power of Celine,” “Justice for Celine,” “Celine Is No Longer By Herself,” and “I Drove All Night to Be Here!” Our personal favorite, however, was definitely “Rolling Stone Is Stoned,” which also was a popular chant in-between songs. The protest appeared to be organized by a group...
Harry Styles Revealed the Quiet Moment With Stevie Nicks That He’ll Remember for the Rest of His Life
Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks have formed a friendship. He shared one of his favorite moments he's spent with the Fleetwood Mac singer.
Mick Fleetwood: What Jimi Hendrix means to me
Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood on the genius of Jimi Hendrix: "He could fly into the stratosphere, but he would take the other players there with him"
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said The Beatles’ Sound Wasn’t Unique
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz said The Beatles' sound wouldn't be the same without American musicians, American sailors, and American GIs.
consequence.net
Ranking Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album from Worst to Best
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we follow Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career from the masterful Blizzard of Ozz to what, for now, remains his last solo disc, 2022’s Patient Number 9.
