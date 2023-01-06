Alabama officials arguing for the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors have asked a judge to compel plaintiffs to turn over LGBTQ children’s medical records. Boe v. Marshall is brought by five parents who argue a 2022 state law strips them of the right to make important decisions about their children’s healthcare. The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act (SB184), which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The law punishes not only doctors, but also “any other individual” who “prescribes or administers” the treatments with a felony conviction and up to 10 years in jail.

