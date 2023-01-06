Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama prison attacks kill at least 2, injure 4 in 1 week
A violent week at the Alabama Department of Corrections left at least two men dead and four men assaulted at two separate prisons. The week’s attacks come after at least 11 prisoners were killed by other inmates from January 2022 to September 2022. That number does not include deaths that are still under investigation, suicides, or staff-on-inmate homicides. No comprehensive information is available yet about violence at the prison system between October and December.
Alabama: Inmate died at Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell on January 4.
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard released from prison
HARVEST, Ala. — Update: The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday. Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is expected to be released from prison on Sunday after serving more than two years behind bars. Hubbard was first indicted on ethics...
Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
4 injured during inmate attacks at St. Clair County Correctional Facility
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four inmates were injured after a series of assaults at St. Clair County Correctional Facility this week. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that three inmate-on-inmate assaults took place on Jan. 2 and 3. On Jan. 2, Bienemy Luther was assaulted by an unknown inmate. He was escorted to […]
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
Young Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Alabama asks for children’s medical records in transgender medical care lawsuit
Alabama officials arguing for the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors have asked a judge to compel plaintiffs to turn over LGBTQ children’s medical records. Boe v. Marshall is brought by five parents who argue a 2022 state law strips them of the right to make important decisions about their children’s healthcare. The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act (SB184), which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The law punishes not only doctors, but also “any other individual” who “prescribes or administers” the treatments with a felony conviction and up to 10 years in jail.
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
ALEA announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm. The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect...
Hoda Muthana, Alabama woman detained in Syria, says she is brainwashed ‘victim of ISIS’
A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20, joined the Islamic State group and had a child with one of its fighters says she still hopes to return to the United States, serve prison time if necessary, and advocate against the extremists. In a...
Alabama sees spike in COVID hospitalizations as new XBB.1.5 variant pushes into state
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but a new COVID variant is here, and it’s the most transmissible one yet. The new omicron sub-variant, known as XBB.1.5, is tearing through the United States, and it’s taking hold in Alabama, making up nearly 20% of new cases here, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alabama Legislature begins another 4-year term with 37 new lawmakers
Alabama lawmakers meet for the first time since being elected in November with an organizational session starting Tuesday. They will elect new leaders, appoint committees, and approve rules for the next four years. It will be a learning experience for 31 new members in the 105-seat House of Representatives and six new members in the 35-seat Senate.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0