ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

San Antonio Zoo will Name a Cockroach after Your Ex for Valentine’s Day

This is will be my third Valentine's Day with my girlfriend Amber. I'll admit, I haven't been the easiest boyfriend to deal with but she somehow loves me and we are enjoying our life together. That doesn't mean we haven't had our spats from time to time. Thing is, those spats are short lived and we learn something from it and move on. One thing we both have in common are extremely toxic ex'es. So this may be something we do with the San Antonio Zoo to help us get some harmless revenge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy