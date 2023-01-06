ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

AL.com

One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect

Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple people injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville. This happened at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies worked the scene for several hours on 198 Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Crime scene tape had been set up, and investigators tried to determine what lead to this shooting as they marked the area for various shell casings.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Gadsden Police Department. The incident occurred on Hinsdale Ave. in Gadsden. One subject, Cody Stewart, 28, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck by truck, killed in northeast Alabama Saturday night

A Woodville, Alabama, man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Jackson County Saturday night, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James Webb, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. The accident happened on Jackson County 8, about three miles north of the town of Woodville in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in Gadsden officer-involved shooting

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is being asked to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, the shooting happened early Friday morning on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden. 28-year-old Cody Stewart was killed in the shooting. No officers were injured. The investigation...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
