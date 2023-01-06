Read full article on original website
One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect
Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
2 arrested in deadly Madison strip mall shooting: More than 200 rounds fired
Vowing to arrest anyone involved in a Saturday night shooting, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said two people are in custody on reckless murder charges following an incident that involved hundreds of shots fired at a surprise 21st birthday party. At a Monday news conference, Turner said to expect more...
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
WAFF
At least 2 dead, multiple people injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville. This happened at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies worked the scene for several hours on 198 Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Crime scene tape had been set up, and investigators tried to determine what lead to this shooting as they marked the area for various shell casings.
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Gadsden
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Gadsden Police Department. The incident occurred on Hinsdale Ave. in Gadsden. One subject, Cody Stewart, 28, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed in northeast Alabama Saturday night
A Woodville, Alabama, man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Jackson County Saturday night, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James Webb, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. The accident happened on Jackson County 8, about three miles north of the town of Woodville in Jackson County.
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in Gadsden officer-involved shooting
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is being asked to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, the shooting happened early Friday morning on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden. 28-year-old Cody Stewart was killed in the shooting. No officers were injured. The investigation...
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
WAFF
Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
Man killed in shooting with Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, family says MCSO responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how they’re working to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. Updated: 6...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville community on edge, waiting for police to catch gunman who opened fire at apartment
People who live near the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex are worried, as Huntsville Police have yet to find the gunman who killed 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Police say the gunman fired multiple rounds into three separate apartments, with Gilliam struck in the crossfire while he was sleeping. Neighbors were stunned...
Authorities ID 37-year-old Birmingham employee killed in hail of gunfire at Elyton Meat Market
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death at a Birmingham store on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cortez Dekelvin Ware. He was 37, and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at the Elyton Meat Market on Center...
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
