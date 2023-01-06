Read full article on original website
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Worst Reviewed Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Can Malik Willis earn back Tennessee Titans backup QB job if Joshua Dobbs returns in 2023?
The last three players who attempted passes for the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 season were Joshua Dobbs, Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks. Burks' pass turned out to be an illegal play in the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, but the wide receiver had an attempt. Missing from the list was quarterback Malik Willis. ...
Let's play it again: Jaguars' first Saturday night game a huge hit as they break more new ground
The lights weren’t too bright for the Jaguars. In a season of streak-busting, jinxes trashed and history reversed, the Jaguars’ first-ever prime-time game on a Saturday, in front of the largest home crowd in a decade, was a success with a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field to clinch...
Ex-Bills player describes team's emotional win: 'Different type of moment than I've ever felt in a stadium'
Former Buffalo Bills player Eric Wood joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the week after Damar Hamlin's collapse showed the power of prayer and united the country.
Cardinals request to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for GM vacancy
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is in high demand this offseason. The rising young executive is expected to have an opportunity to serve as a franchise’s general manager in 2023. Cunningham already received an interview request for the GM vacancy with the Titans. Now, according to CBS Sports’...
Michigan star makes big announcement about NFL Draft decision
Star Michigan running back Blake Corum made a major announcement about his future on Monday that will come as welcome news to Wolverines fans. Corum announced Monday that he will return for his senior season, citing his “profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education.” Run it back! Go Blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/xQiKgdl1R1 — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum)... The post Michigan star makes big announcement about NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Jalen Williams' Rookie Season Compares to Former OKC Thunder Guards
Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has enjoyed a successful rookie season thus far, comparing notably to some of the top guards in the team's history.
