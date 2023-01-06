ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
In case you haven’t been traveling or following the news lately, Southwest has been going through it for the last few weeks. After massive delays and cancellations at the end of the year, Southwest Airlines’ CEO issued an apology for the turmoil that left holiday travelers scrambling. Now, the company has started to issue refunds and rapid rewards points to those who were affected by all of the delays and cancellations.
As you may already be aware, Southwest has, at the time of writing, already canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cancellations since Monday to well north of 5,400. Further, according to Flight Aware, 62% of Wednesday’s schedule has already been axed and View From the Wing‘s Gary Leff says they may not operate more than a third of their flights through end of the year. But there’s still a lot to unpack here, so in the event this is news to you, here’s what you need to know.
Mass flight disruptions at Southwest Airlines continued on Thursday, with the carrier canceling more than 2,300 flights. Southwest’s 2,356 cancellations comprise the vast majority of the 2,443 total canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. as of Thursday morning, according to FlightAware. The carrier’s cancellations include 58 percent of its schedule, which is…
Southwest's 2023 is already off to a rocky start. The airline's chaotic infrastructure meltdown, which left an estimated thousands of customers stranded and separated from their bags over the holidays, is poised to cost the company "between $725 million and $825 million," The New York Times reports Friday, per a filing from the carrier. That total, roughly half of which will come from lost revenue in ticket refunds, "represents about as much as the airline earned in the first nine months of last year." The compounding turmoil began with a massive winter storm and ended with more than 16,700 flights scrapped between Dec. 21...

