Raleigh, NC

247Sports

AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…

There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star

The Georgia Bulldogs played a tough game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff only prevailing after what would have been a game-winning field goal for Ohio State sailed wide left. But the Bulldogs didn’t face anywhere near the same challenge in Monday night’s national title game when Read more... The post Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season

The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Live Game Thread: No. 16 Hurricanes basketball vs. Boston College

View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes and the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ESPNU). Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC, No. 43 Kenpom) is coming off a 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech on Jan. 4, which snapped a nine-game winning streak. ... Boston College (8-8, 2-3, No. 172 Kenpom) also lost its last game, falling 65-64 to No. 24 Duke on Jan. 7. ... Miami is tied for second place with Pittsburgh in the ACC, trailing only Clemson at 5-0 while Boston College is in 11th. ... Miami enters 16th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.4) and 107th in defensive efficiency (99.4) and third in offense and second in defense in conference games. ... Boston College is 278th nationally in offense (97.8) and 90th in defense (98.0) and 13th on offense, 10th in defense in ACC games. ... Miami has won the last two in the series with Georgia Tech's last win in 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Oscar Tshiebwe calls out teammates lack of fight

LEXINGTON - After the Kentucky Wildcats hit rock bottom with a Quad 4 loss at home to South Carolina Tuesday, defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe did not hold back voicing his frustrations. "This was probably the worst loss in the history of Kentucky, in my opinion,"...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Apart from a shorter list, what will WVU need to get going?

West Virginia needs a win. Needs Emmitt Matthews Jr. to move around like he did before that awkward fall in the early moments of the UAB game. Needs Kedrian Johnson out of concussion protocol and back in the starting lineup. Needs Erik Stevenson to relax and remember how it was before. Needs a decision on Jose Perez.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

College football rankings: Final Coaches Poll top 25 revealed after Georgia beats TCU in National Championship

Blowout sums up the College Football Playoff National Championship Game nicely after the Georgia Bulldogs smoked TCU for a second-straight ring under coach Kirby Smart. And now, the final rankings reflect college football's wild bowl season. As the focus shifts to National Signing Day and the NFL Draft, the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings are here for the final time.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

247Sports

