View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes and the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ESPNU). Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC, No. 43 Kenpom) is coming off a 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech on Jan. 4, which snapped a nine-game winning streak. ... Boston College (8-8, 2-3, No. 172 Kenpom) also lost its last game, falling 65-64 to No. 24 Duke on Jan. 7. ... Miami is tied for second place with Pittsburgh in the ACC, trailing only Clemson at 5-0 while Boston College is in 11th. ... Miami enters 16th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.4) and 107th in defensive efficiency (99.4) and third in offense and second in defense in conference games. ... Boston College is 278th nationally in offense (97.8) and 90th in defense (98.0) and 13th on offense, 10th in defense in ACC games. ... Miami has won the last two in the series with Georgia Tech's last win in 2021.

