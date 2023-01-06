Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Ben Vander Plas helps Virginia surge past North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Two and half hours before Virginia men's basketball tipped off against the North Carolina Tar Heels, UVA forward Ben Vander Plas was out on the John Paul Jones Arena court. "I usually do it in the practice gym but just wanted to change it up a little bit,"...
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star
The Georgia Bulldogs played a tough game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff only prevailing after what would have been a game-winning field goal for Ohio State sailed wide left. But the Bulldogs didn’t face anywhere near the same challenge in Monday night’s national title game when Read more... The post Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season
The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) used a nice second half performance to surge past by the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) 65-58 on Tuesday night. UVA head coach Tony Bennett spoke about the win after the game. On several players stepping up down the stretch,...
Penn State officially adds two specialists through NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State coach James Franklin has placed a significant emphasis on the Nittany Lions special teams units during his nine-year tenure, and it’s shown with the program’s work in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Penn State officially announced Monday the additions of kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia) and punter Riley...
247Sports
Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield opens up about South Carolina criticism, calling plays for Matt Rhule's Huskers
Nebraska football first-year offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who was often criticized during his previous stint calling plays at South Carolina, is anxious to get started at one of the nation's blue-blood programs ahead of the 2023 season. He opened up about his move recently, via Husker247. "If you’re a football...
Elite '24 DL David Stone has two official visits in mind
We had a chance to see Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academic junior defensive lineman David Stone over the weekend and it was easy to see why he’s among the most coveted players in the ’24 class. California Power is a new 7v7/OL-DL organization creating a lot of buzz and...
Basketball Buzz: No. 16 Hurricanes preparing for physical, upset-minded Boston College
News, notes and observations from practice as No. 16 Miami prepares to face Boston College on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ESPNU).
Live Game Thread: No. 16 Hurricanes basketball vs. Boston College
View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes and the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ESPNU). Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC, No. 43 Kenpom) is coming off a 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech on Jan. 4, which snapped a nine-game winning streak. ... Boston College (8-8, 2-3, No. 172 Kenpom) also lost its last game, falling 65-64 to No. 24 Duke on Jan. 7. ... Miami is tied for second place with Pittsburgh in the ACC, trailing only Clemson at 5-0 while Boston College is in 11th. ... Miami enters 16th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.4) and 107th in defensive efficiency (99.4) and third in offense and second in defense in conference games. ... Boston College is 278th nationally in offense (97.8) and 90th in defense (98.0) and 13th on offense, 10th in defense in ACC games. ... Miami has won the last two in the series with Georgia Tech's last win in 2021.
Jaylen Clark on "Man of Steal," Open Threes, Utah and More TRANSCRIPT ADDED
UCLA junior Jaylen Clark talked Wednesday about the nickname "Man of Steal" and the meme, how playing with David Singleton generates open threes for him, what he sees out of Thursday's opponent, Utah, and more. MISSED FIRST QUESTION. A little bit, not really though. I didn't move (???). It was...
Oscar Tshiebwe calls out teammates lack of fight
LEXINGTON - After the Kentucky Wildcats hit rock bottom with a Quad 4 loss at home to South Carolina Tuesday, defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe did not hold back voicing his frustrations. "This was probably the worst loss in the history of Kentucky, in my opinion,"...
UCLA Coach Mick Cronin on USC, Mid-Season Grind, Utah TRANSCRIPT ADDED
UCLA coach Mick Cronin answered more questions Wednesday about some of the things that went wron against USC, the improvement of Adem Bona, how to manage the mid-season grind and what he sees from Utah. YOU WEREN’T THRILLED WITH SECOND HALF OF LAST GAME …. What game? Quit trying...
Apart from a shorter list, what will WVU need to get going?
West Virginia needs a win. Needs Emmitt Matthews Jr. to move around like he did before that awkward fall in the early moments of the UAB game. Needs Kedrian Johnson out of concussion protocol and back in the starting lineup. Needs Erik Stevenson to relax and remember how it was before. Needs a decision on Jose Perez.
College football rankings: Final Coaches Poll top 25 revealed after Georgia beats TCU in National Championship
Blowout sums up the College Football Playoff National Championship Game nicely after the Georgia Bulldogs smoked TCU for a second-straight ring under coach Kirby Smart. And now, the final rankings reflect college football's wild bowl season. As the focus shifts to National Signing Day and the NFL Draft, the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings are here for the final time.
Boiling Points: Purdue to visit top commit twice on the opening day of the contact period
The first NCAA recruiting contact period of 2023 begins on Friday, Jan. 13 and ends on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a one-day NCAA recruiting quiet period on Jan. 29. With that in.
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
Hunter Dickinson: Michigan game plan vs. Iowa is limiting Kris Murray 'as much as possible'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball center Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media on Wednesday to preview the Iowa game. The Wolverines face the Hawkeyes on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET) in Iowa City. Here are select quotes from our conversation with Dickinson:. On how...
