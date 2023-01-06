ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Pickup truck crashes into East Texas Slim Chickens

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A pickup truck crashed into an East Texas Slim Chickens on Monday. A 55-year-old man was involved in the wreck in Texarkana. He told police he reacted after another vehicle turned in front of him on North Stateline Avenue. The Texarkana Police Department said the truck crashed into the front window […]
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves

Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Two Dead in State Line Ave. Crash

Two people are dead after an early morning single vehicle crash on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Ark. The car was northbound when it left the roadway flipped and caught fire. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review

SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

First female governor of Arkansas has special connection with Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A new era began Jan.7 in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state’s governor, who has a special connection with Texarkana. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the new governor, is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. Cathy Harrison, the...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former president of the Shreveport NAACP and former comptroller of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments is suing over false claims and defamatory comments he claims caused him anxiety, mental anguish, embarrassment and loss of future potential employment. Michael Lafitte’s attorney filed the petition last month against Barbara...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms

Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms. Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms. Pleasant early week weather, storms return Wednesday …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 9th. Top six on NBC6: January 8th, 2023. Top six on NBC6: January 8th, 2023. Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants gone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

TEXARKANA, AR

