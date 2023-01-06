ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans

Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Mike Vrabel’s emotional message to Titans fans after season-ending loss vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel couldn’t hide his emotions after his team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 and missed out on the playoffs. The Titans needed to win against the Jaguars to make the postseason. A win would have put them at a tie with Jacksonville at 8-9, but Tennessee would have won the AFC South by virtue of having a better divisional record of 4-2.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' snap counts takeaways from Week 18

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 season ending on Saturday night was no doubt a bittersweet moment for fans, who went through a lot this year. Sure, it was a heartbreaking loss that came at the hands of a division rival and completed an embarrassing collapse, but now the Titans get a better draft pick than they otherwise would have, which will help the coming revamp.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel laments Titans’ fall from 7-3 to 7-10

Through 10 games this season, Titans were 7-3 and appeared poised to cruise to the NFC South title. After Saturday night’s loss to the Jaguars, the Titans finished their season 7-10 and out of the playoffs. What went wrong?. “We just got on a shitty streak and we couldn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

How Tennessee Titans plan to honor Damar Hamlin before Saturday's game vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans will honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday before their first game since Hamlin's scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) in a game where the winner wins the AFC South. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the Titans showed the warmup t-shirts that will be given to every play for pregame use, black shirts...
NASHVILLE, TN

