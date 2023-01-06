The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 season ending on Saturday night was no doubt a bittersweet moment for fans, who went through a lot this year. Sure, it was a heartbreaking loss that came at the hands of a division rival and completed an embarrassing collapse, but now the Titans get a better draft pick than they otherwise would have, which will help the coming revamp.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO