Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Switching Out the Top Ten Chain Restaurants for Wichita Falls Restaurants
I am a big supporter of our local Wichita Falls establishments. However, what do you do when you're craving those chains? Go hit up one of these places instead. I remember a famous diet book exists called 'Eat This, Not That'. Basically if you're craving a certain food, you look it up in the book and it tells you a more healthier option to enjoy. Well, how about if you want to go to a certain chain, but you still want to support a local business. That is where I come in with my random crap of the day. The Eat This, Not That Wichita Falls edition. Top ten chains taken from this list.
Wichita Falls Officially in Stage 1 Drought Conditions
We have know for quite sometime that if rain didn't start coming in Wichita Falls, we would go into drought conditions here in Wichita Falls. The city has been saying for a couple of months now that this would most likely happen. Well today is that day my friends. Wichita Falls as of January 9th officially in Stage 1 drought conditions.
Man tased three times, then kicks, bites officers
A 32-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking two officers and biting a third after he had been tased three times after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.
Photo of ‘Big Booty Judy’ Goes Viral in TX Dog Shelter
This one is going to be for the puppy lovers out there. Pictures have gone viral of a pup with a big backside that is up for adoption by the Humane Society of Wichita County. Take a look at the Facebook post, that has since taken off. While the pictures of this pup are so cute, it's the comment section that has many of us laughing. The Humane Society made the post about Judy...
Crews fight fire near Iowa Park
Those who evacuated from a home off Peterson Road due to a big fire around noon Tuesday afternoon are back home now. Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, fire crews were called to an address in the 1900 block of Peterson Road for reports of a controlled fire that had gotten out of control.
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
Police arrest an allegedly armed man in a Wichita Falls nightclub
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a suspicious person lands a man with a lengthy criminal record back in jail Sunday morning. According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to Club Sip, a local nightclub on East Scott. Police dispatchers told the responding officers, there was a man with a handgun inside […]
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
Three hospitalized after collision involving city bus
A wreck involving a city bus sent 3 to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
kswo.com
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are currently searching for two suspects in connection to a ring of vehicle burglaries in Lawton, and they need your help!. According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles...
Dish denies Mission Broadcasting tv stations to subscribers
On Friday night, January 6th, 26 Mission Broadcasting television stations across the US were forced off DISH Network’s distribution system.
Report: Ukrainians to begin training at Fort Sill
Ukrainian troops will begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma later this month, CNN reports.
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
Man who almost ran over officer takes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who led officers in a pickup, nearly hitting one and then hitting a parked vehicle, takes a plea deal for probation. Luis Escobedo, 42, was placed on five years probation and fined $750 according to court records. Records also show a second charge of interfering with an […]
Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0