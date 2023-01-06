Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
New York Governor Hochul Gave Here State of the State Address But Didn't Mention MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Westbury, NY
The incorporated village of Westbury is part of the town of North Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. Situated about 18 miles east of Manhattan, Quakers first settled in the neighborhood in 1658 when it was still part of the Hempstead Plains. The present-day Jericho Turnpike was once used as...
longisland.com
Karahi Adda Opens in Westbury
Karahi Adda, a new Pakistani food spot, has opened up in Westbury and online reviewers are starting to rave about it. The karahi is getting good reviews, which is named for the way it's prepared with a special sauce and the wok-like dish it's cooked in. Some of their most...
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
longislandbusiness.com
Long Island Board of REALTORS Installs Gina Marie Bettenhauser as 2023 President
REALTOR® Gina Marie Bettenhauser was installed as the 2023 President of Long Island Board of REALTORS® (LIBOR) during the Association’s Installation and Awards Event on January 5, 2023, at Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY. The event included the installation of LIBOR Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Young Professionals Network for 2023.
New Coffee Shop In Merrick Uses Beans From Around The World
Long Islanders now have a new spot where they can grab a cup of coffee. Hard Bean Coffee in Merrick is serving up hot and iced coffee and tea from around the world. The shop is located at 15 Merrick Ave. and uses beans sourced all over the globe, including parts of Asia, Africa, South America, and more, the owners said.
longislandbusiness.com
Upgraded Tennis Courts Coming Soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola today announced that upgraded tennis courts are coming soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa. Existing tennis courts will be entirely replaced and reconstructed to ensure generations of residents to come will be able to enjoy a game of tennis at this beautiful park.
longisland.com
Hard Bean Coffee Opens in Merrick
Hard Bean Coffee, a contemporary and cozy new coffee shop and cafe, has opened in Merrick. This welcoming space on the corner of Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza has something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee aficionado, someone who needs caffeine to get you going, or a family looking for a hot chocolate treat on a cold winter day.
Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $224,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $224,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
'The Most Difficult Decision': Rocky Point Eatery Permanently Closes
The owners of a Long Island restaurant have decided to close the eatery amid a recent set of challenges, including staffing issues and higher costs of goods. Broadway Market in Rocky Point is permanently closing, the owners announced on Friday, Jan. 6. "With heavy hearts we have made the most...
Alert Issued For Missing 23-Year-Old From East Meadow
A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Tyler Stock, age 23, who is Autistic, decided to leave the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Nassau County Police who described him as a "high-risk missing person."
longislandbusiness.com
Town to Upgrade Ballfield at Marino Park in Oyster Bay
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca announce that the Town is upgrading the baseball field at Marino Park in Oyster Bay with a complete inner-field replacement. The ballfield, currently natural turf, will undergo construction this winter to remove and replace the entire infield with synthetic turf.
longislandbusiness.com
Looking to Grieve Nassau or Suffolk Property Taxes? Heller & Consultants Have a Proven Track Record in Saving You Money
If there’s one thing that people like, it’s the ability to save a buck or two, and when it comes to their home – and the taxes they pay on it – the more money you can save, the better. Many Long Islanders are familiar with...
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport
A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
