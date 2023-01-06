ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York state seized record amount of fentanyl in 2022: DEA

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXGvB_0k5s2pgF00

NEW YORK — Authorities seized record amounts of fentanyl-laced prescription pills and powder in New York state in 2022, fueling more than 2,300 fatal overdoses in New York City alone, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the New York City Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said Thursday.

Fentanyl is the most dangerous drug to ever hit the streets and the DEA's New York Division, covering the entire state, seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills in 2022, a 152% increase from the prior year.

The agency seized nearly 2,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses.

"To put that into perspective, throughout 2022 we seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl in New York for more than three times the population of New York State," DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino said in a statement.

In 2022, cases handled by New York City's Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor resulted in the seizure of nearly one million counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, an increase of more than 425% over 2021.

"Thousands of New Yorkers are mourning precious lives claimed by deadly fentanyl last year," Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said in a statement. "Fentanyl saturates the illegal drug supply in New York City and is a factor in roughly 80% of overdose deaths."

Mexican drug cartels often press fentanyl into counterfeit pills designed to look like blue oxycodone pills, or in a number of colors, often referred to as rainbow fentanyl. The DEA issued a warning in August about the multicolor pills, saying they were being used to target children and young people.

Fentanyl trafficked by the Sinaloa and CJNG drug cartels is produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals largely from China, the DEA said.

The DEA announced in late December that it had seized a record 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder nationwide in 2022.

"These seizures -- enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American -- reflect the DEA's unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement at the time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals

NEW YORK — (AP) — A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City's largest hospitals entered its second day Tuesday, with a union official saying progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions. The two hospitals, Montefiore...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

NEW YORK — (AP) — Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City's major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Philip Roth tribute to be held in his native New Jersey

NEW YORK — (AP) — Authors Ottessa Moshfegh and Susan Choi and actors John Turturro and Mary-Louise Parker will be among dozens of featured guests at a Philip Roth tribute in the late novelist's New Jersey hometown. "Philip Roth Unbound" — a reference to Roth's novel "Zuckerman Unbound"...
NEWARK, NJ
WOKV

California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California saw little relief from drenching rains Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads, turned rivers into gushing flood zones and forced thousands of people to flee from towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Katie Porter announces Senate bid in California

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced on Tuesday that she is running for U.S. Senate in 2024 in what could become a bid to unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., an 89-year-old five-term incumbent who has not said whether she will seek reelection. "We're living through a time of extraordinary change," ....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Legal recreational marijuana sales start in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — Connecticut's first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older began Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize retail sales. As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WOKV

California faces budget deficit of $22.5B, governor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It's a sharp turnaround from last year's $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
WOKV

Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein's Senate seat in 2024

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington," Porter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
110K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy