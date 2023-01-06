Read full article on original website
SFCC To Close For Martin Luther King Junior Day
All State Fair Community College campus locations (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The State Fair Career and Technology Center (SFCTC) that provides technical training for high school juniors and...
Six SC Band Students Participate in District Honor Bands at UCM
On Saturday, six Smith-Cotton High School Band students traveled to the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg to participate in the West Central Missouri Music Educators Association district honor bands. Brandon Biggs, Josue Carlos, and Jerry Mullins were selected to the Honorable Mention Band under the direction of Mrs. Lori...
Get Back Your Special Enchanted Evening With Cupid’s Ball 2023
Guys, I know the past couple of years have had some major ups and downs. To be real, the pandemic changed things. It just did. What we did at home, how we shopped, where we went... everything changed. And some things went away. Some permanently, some temporarily. Some adapted and changed, some grew or shrank.
City of Sedalia Offices Closed on MLK Day
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of Jan. 16, 2023 will follow the normal collection. schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 11, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance in the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 3rd Street. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the subjects involved. They stated their dogs attacked one another. A general information report will be completed.
What You Told Us Is Going In The Old Sedalia Hardee’s Building
There's been another round of changes when it comes to restaurants in Sedalia. First, the Hardee's closed their location on South Limit Avenue. Followed by the destruction of the building that housed Dickie Do Bar-B-Que for new storage units. Then the announced closing of Bar B Que Pit Stop. That said Mike Pettis and I noticed something going on over at the Hardee's Building, so I thought I'd ask you what you think is going into the old Hardee's building on South Limit. Your answers, as expected, were fun, snarky, and enjoyable to read.
UCM Earns Spot on PRNews’s 2023 A-list for Second Year
Recognizing the quality of the education students receive to help them in career advancement, the University of Central Missouri’s Public Relations and Strategic Communications program has been named to the PRNews 2023 Education A-list. This is the second consecutive year UCM’s program has received this designation, making it the...
Warrensburg Community Center Celebrating 25 Years of Fun and Pool Re-Opening
Warrensburg Parks and Rec is celebrating 25 years of fun at the Warrensburg Community Center, as well as the re-opening of the indoor pool on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The event will be marked by a ribbon-cutting celebration in the lobby of the community center at 4:30 PM CST. There will be refreshments, music, food trucks, and even giveaways at the celebration.
Knob Noster Could Finally Let A Teenage Dream of Mine Come True
I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Funeral Announcements for January 9, 2023
Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are...
Lion’s Club Fifth Annual Pub Crawl Coming In March
Okay guys, I admit it. I'm not much of a "going out and drinking with people" person. I have, I mean, certainly in my younger days I've gone out my fair share. But I can't say I do it much any more. Even the big night of the year when a lot of people go out, New Year's Eve, I was crafting and painting a tea mug with a Christmas tree on it. And I really enjoyed it. Probably waaaaay more than I should have.
New Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick Takes Oath Of Office
Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick took office Monday during a ceremony at the Jefferson City Capitol building, pledging that reviews of K-12 public schools will be a top priority for his office. “Parents and taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent by their schools and that their kids...
Closing Bar B Que Pit Stop Will Offer Limited Menu in Marshall
One of the things a lot of Sedalians have been talking about over the past week has been that Bar B Que Pit Stop, in the parking lot of Westlake's Ace, is closing. A lot are also making plans to stop in and enjoy their great bar-b-que one last time. There is some good news, you might be able to experience their bar-b-que in the future.
Knob Noster Police Looking For Runaway Juvenile
Update: According to the Knob Noster Police Department's Facebook Page Aspen Cullison has been found. No other information has been released by the Knob Noster Police Department. are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Knob Noster Middle School on East Wilmer Street at around 6:00 PM...
Sacred Heart/Otterville Girls Fall to Santa Fe
The Sacred Heart / Otterville Girls (SHO) dropped a road game to Santa Fe 56-35 to make their record 9-3. In a defensive struggle in the first quarter, the SHO girls were down 9-2. Santa Fe made a run in the second quarter to go up 24-9. Katie McKinney led...
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The Hospital Meals At WMMC Are Pretty Tasty If You Ask Me
Don't let last night's picture of the meatloaf served to patients at Western Missouri Medical Center fool ya. The hospital food they serve to patients, and guests who choose to order a meal to eat with their hospitalized family member, is pretty good. Even last night's meatloaf was very tasty, even if a little overdone.
Concordia Man Arrested for Woods East Theft
On Friday evening at 7:16 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Woods East, 701 East Broadway, for a theft that had just occurred. Officers soon located three subjects matching the description given by Woods' management near 13th and Marvin. While speaking with the subjects, officers attempted to detain one of them...
