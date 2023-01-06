Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Lucic, Coleman score early as Flames beat Islanders 4-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic and Blake Coleman scored 89 seconds apart early in the first period and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday night. Nikita Zadorov and Nazem Kadri also scored to help Calgary win for the third time in four games....
Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions
The Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-6) meet the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-24-2) Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. After a franchise record 11-game...
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils odds, picks and predictions
The New York Rangers (22-12-6) meet the New Jersey Devils (24-12-3) Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Devils odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers have...
Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6) meet the Vegas Golden Knights (27-12-2) Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Kings vs. Golden Knights odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Kings are...
