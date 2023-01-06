Read full article on original website
Marcus Rashford equals amazing 11-year Wayne Rooney goals record for Man Utd vs Everton.. and can break it vs Charlton
MARCUS RASHFORD can break Wayne Rooney's record of scoring in eight consecutive home games against Charlton. The forward equalled the Manchester United legend's record of seven with his 97th-minute penalty against Everton on Friday evening. Rashford will now have the chance to break the 11-year record when the Red Devils...
Cody Gakpo Handed Liverpool Debut Against Wolves As Jurgen Klopp Names Strong XI In FA Cup
Gakpo will start up front against Wolves alongside Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in a three-man attack.
BBC
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham: National League side cause FA Cup shock
National League Wrexham knocked Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup in a seven-goal thriller. Early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got Wrexham off to a dream start before Ben Sheaf halved the deficit. Thomas O'Connor got Wrexham's third before Paul Mullin's penalty looked to have...
Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United transfer business since Sir Alex Ferguson
The United boss has been brutally honest about what he sees as a succession of average signings before his arrival at Old Trafford
Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw
Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Manchester City face potential Arsenal tie in FA Cup fourth round
Manchester City will play the winner of Premier League leaders Arsenal’s tie with Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round.The Gunners take on the League One U’s on Monday evening with Pep Guardiola’s side awaiting the victor after they thumped Chelsea 4-0 in their third-round tie on Sunday.Tottenham will travel to Preston, while holders Liverpool, who escaped with a replay against Wolves on Saturday, face an away trip to Brighton should they prevail at Molineux. League Two’s Walsall will play the 2021 winners Leicester, while another fourth-tier side Stevenage’s reward for stunning Aston Villa on Sunday is a trip...
FA Cup draw: Manchester City could face Arsenal next after knocking out Chelsea
Manchester City could face Premier League leaders Arsenal next in the FA Cup fourth round after knocking out Chelsea on Sunday
Former Sunderland and Newcastle manager retires from football
Seems a fairly unpopular former Sunderland boss has called it quits after 25 years in the dugout.
WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights
Catch up on everything that went on at New Meadow and Sunderland beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
Charlton’s mystery takeover bidders revealed as Lenagan family – owners of Rugby League giants Wigan Warriors
CHARLTON ATHLETIC’S mystery takeover bidders are the Lenagan family — owners of Rugby League giants Wigan Warriors. The League One outfit have been a target for several parties but now the Lancashire-based family are close to a deal. Family head Ian Lenagan is the RL club’s chief but...
'Luke O'Nien wants to take all the penalties and free kicks!' - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says Luke O'Nien's confidence in his technique is sky high.
Sunderland stats: How often do Black Cats get a home draw in the cup?
It feels like Sunderland are never drawn at home in the cup competitions, but what do the stats say?
Shrewsbury boss 'lost for words' after late Sunderland comeback
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury were badly done to in their FA Cup defeat to Sunderland.
Oxford United vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Premier League leaders Arsenal booked an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City after they beat third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday night thanks to second-half goals from Mohamed Elneny and two from Eddie Nketiah.Oxford more then held their own on their own turf in the first half, giving Arsenal a few worrying moments while restricting their illustrious opponents to half chances down the other end.Once the deadlock was broken by Elneny, however, a bullet header from a Fabio Vieira free kick in the 63rd minute, Arsenal were too strong for Oxford.Nketiah made sure of the victory seven minutes later from another Vieira assist, before he netted his fifth goal in his last five matches in all competitions for the Gunners 14 minutes from time to put the seal on a hard-earned Arsenal win.A trip to Premier League champions City at the end of the month is Arsenal’s reward for the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side continue their fine season.
UEFA accused of exclusion over Liverpool’s ‘shocking’ disabled ticket allocation
Uefa has been accused of showing contempt for disabled fans after Real Madrid refused to increase their allocation of just four wheelchair spaces for Liverpool fc’s last-16 Champions League tie.Competing clubs are required to allocate at least five per cent of their capacity to visiting supporters but for the second leg in March at the Bernabeu Liverpool have been given 1,800 tickets – just over half the number expected.Wheelchair users have been restricted to only four places, which are all contained in the home end.The Bernabeu is still undergoing renovation and has a reduced capacity of 70,000 but Ted Morris,...
Sunderland to face Premier League test in FA Cup fourth round
Are we about to get a gauge of where Sunderland are in their development?
