FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Steelers Playoff Hopes End After Dolphins Beat Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over.
Browns Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistance will be a hot topic in the coaching carousal this offseason.
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens
Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away. The celebration is a clear shot at the NFL’s updated AFC playoff rules, which...
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
Marconews.com
DE Jadeveon Clowney won't travel to Pittsburgh, ruled out of Browns' finale against Steelers
BEREA — Jadeveon Clowney has already played his final game of the season for the Cleveland Browns. It's likely his last game ever with them as well. The Browns on Saturday officially ruled Clowney out of Sunday's season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former All-Pro defensive end will not travel with the team for the game, meaning rookie fourth-round pick Alex Wright will make his fifth start of the season.
Marconews.com
First look: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card odds and lines
The Miami Dolphins (9-8) visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for a Sunday AFC Wild Card Game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Bills odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs says arm was going forward on key sack-fumble vs. Jaguars
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs exceeded expectations in his two-start, 17-day stint as the team's quarterback. But his sack-fumble resulting in a Jaguars go-ahead touchdown late in Saturday's game at TIAA Bank Field turned the game upside down. The play was close, and the league's replay review quickly confirmed the sack, fumble and score. But Dobbs said his arm was going forward on the play, which flipped a 16-13 Titans lead to an eventual 20-16 loss.
Marconews.com
Worst to first: Late defensive score lifts Jaguars over Titans in battle for AFC South crown
With just under three minutes remaining, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their miracle. The Tennessee Titans owned a 16-13 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. With their backs against the wall, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins made the play of the game — and maybe the season — sacking Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, forcing a fumble that got scooped and quickly taken into the end zone by outside linebacker Josh Allen.
Bills excited to have Hamlin back in Buffalo as playoffs near
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the ICU in Cincinnati and traveled back to Buffalo to continue treatment, the Bills are breathing a sigh of relief as the playoffs draw closer. Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center […]
Charlotte Observer
Several key Panthers players are unsure about their futures but hope to return
Panthers center Bradley Bozeman and defensive backs Myles Hartsfield and Sam Franklin are among a group of 22 pending free agents as Carolina heads into the offseason.
Marconews.com
Detroit Lions knock Green Bay Packers from playoff berth, earn first winning season since 2017
GREEN BAY, Wis. — They didn’t make the playoffs, but the Detroit Lions might have accomplished something more important Sunday. The Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the NFL regular season, 20-16, in what could go down as a torch-snatching game in the NFC North.
Marconews.com
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Texans (2-13-1) close out the season on the road Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1). Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Coltsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans are...
Marconews.com
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Bills trainer Denny Kellington
During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.
Marconews.com
Jared Goff has changed my mind. Maybe he’s actually the Lions’ QB of the future | Opinion
I’ve had a revelation about Jared Goff. But first, let me offer a peek into how the sausage is made in the press box on deadline. Here’s how it works. Sports writers are usually writing throughout the game. It picks up after halftime, when we really hunker down and stop watching TikTok cat videos. When the outcome is sealed, especially late in a blowout, we stop watching the game and concentrate on writing.
Marconews.com
NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Damar Hamlin, defense and punters loom large
Week 18 – the NFL's so-called "Season Finale" – commenced Saturday with a pair of AFC games that provided some clarity on what had become a somewhat muddled bracket over the past week. The Kansas City Chiefs snuffed the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 to provisionally lock up the...
Marconews.com
49ers roster moves: RB Elijah Mitchell activated off injured reserve
The 49ers on Saturday officially activated running back Elijah Mitchell from injured reserve, making him available for their season finale Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday indicated this was the plan with Mitchell. The announcement from the team makes it official.
Marconews.com
TCU can join this group of 10 unlikely college football national champions with win Monday
Should TCU knock off Georgia in Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game, the Horned Frogs would enter the annals of college football history as one of the sport's most unexpected national champions. Just 5-7 last season and 23-24 over the previous four years, TCU hadn't even been to a...
Marconews.com
Father's health issues will keep Kirby Smart's parents from national championship game
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart’s parents, Sonny and Sharon, have been a regular presence after Georgia football victories whether on the field following wins or even sitting at a postgame press conference. They won’t be at Monday’s national championship game against TCU at SoFi Stadium, the Georgia coach...
