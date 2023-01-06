I’ve had a revelation about Jared Goff. But first, let me offer a peek into how the sausage is made in the press box on deadline. Here’s how it works. Sports writers are usually writing throughout the game. It picks up after halftime, when we really hunker down and stop watching TikTok cat videos. When the outcome is sealed, especially late in a blowout, we stop watching the game and concentrate on writing.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO