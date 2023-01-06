Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents for 2023 season set
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers' road and home opponents are now officially set.
Steelers hit Vegas for 1st time; 2023 opponent schedule set
Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas. It’s not just a sign along a median on a thoroughfare through that arid Nevada city. It’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers were (figuratively) told by way of their victory in their season finale Sunday. Based on the NFL’s predetermined schedule rotation, only three...
Yardbarker
A Looming Decision In The Steelers Organization Could Have Damaging Effects On 2023 Season And Beyond
As Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Head Coach, Mike Tomlin put it after the team’s 28-14 Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, the organization’s season came to a ”screeching halt” on Sunday. Despite the victory, the Miami Dolphins escaped the New York Jets, 11-6 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed. All hope quickly diminished late in the afternoon and the franchise heads into the off-season with plenty of things to work and improve on. The question every fan currently has for Tomlin is: will offensive coordinator, Matt Canada be back as the play-caller in 2023?
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
Browns officially rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Steelers game after dismissal from practice
BEREA, Ohio — After dismissing him from the practice facilities following controversial comments made in an interview, the Browns have officially ruled defensive end Jadeveon Clowney out of their final game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. In an interview Thursday, Clowney had spoken to Cleveland.com about...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
A week after he collapsed on the field, Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo for next step in his recovery.
Browns bracing for 'a lot of new faces' in 2023 after season-ending loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The last view of the Browns as they walked off the field after Sunday's 28-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be much different than the first view of them when training camp opens in July. "I think I heard one time, I think I was a rookie or something, that every year the turnover is like a 30 or 40% change," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "You know, always see new faces...
CBS Sports
How to watch Steelers vs. Browns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off in an AFC North clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Acrisure Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against the Baltimore Ravens...
Comments / 0