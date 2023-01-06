ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada

Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker

A Looming Decision In The Steelers Organization Could Have Damaging Effects On 2023 Season And Beyond

As Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Head Coach, Mike Tomlin put it after the team’s 28-14 Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, the organization’s season came to a ”screeching halt” on Sunday. Despite the victory, the Miami Dolphins escaped the New York Jets, 11-6 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed. All hope quickly diminished late in the afternoon and the franchise heads into the off-season with plenty of things to work and improve on. The question every fan currently has for Tomlin is: will offensive coordinator, Matt Canada be back as the play-caller in 2023?
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game

Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns bracing for 'a lot of new faces' in 2023 after season-ending loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The last view of the Browns as they walked off the field after Sunday's 28-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be much different than the first view of them when training camp opens in July. "I think I heard one time, I think I was a rookie or something, that every year the turnover is like a 30 or 40% change," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "You know, always see new faces...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy