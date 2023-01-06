Read full article on original website
18th ranked Albert Lea knocks off 14th ranked Luverne in Girl’s Hockey
Looking down on a ice hockey puck sitting next to the Blue Line with marred up ice from the skate blades. The Blue Line separates the attacking and defending zones from the neutral zone in the center of the rink. In Girl’s Hockey. 18th ranked Albert Lea 3, 14th...
Prep Scoreboard from Tuesday January 10th
-Northfield 90, Albert Lea 84 Pal Wal with 21, TJ Collins with 21, Drew Teeter 18, Jack Skinness with 10 in the loss. Northfield was led by Soren Richardson who had 40 points. Tigers are 2-4 in the Big nine 3-6 overall. -Wabasha-Kellogg 69, Alden-Conger 54 AC now 4-5 -Lyle...
Albert Lea Girl’s Basketball team captures first win of the season, and first win for Coach Jodi Schulz
Albert Lea Girls Basketball brought home their first win of the season against Northfield at home tonight with a final score of 58-51. Northfield came into the game at 2-5 for the season and kept the Tigers on the run up to half time where the Tigers trailed by 3 points. This was truly a team effort with even scoring amongst our captains Jai Maligaya (12), Kendall Kenis (15) and Navaeh Wacholz (15). Senior Kristina Espinosa however led the team with rebounds (10) and contributed 9 points to the win. Scoring was well rounded by the Tigers with scoring also by Kayla Johnson, Lexi Jones and Maddie Vandersyde.
USC Boy’s Basketball falls short to 4th ranked Maple River
4th ranked Maple River 39, USC 31 Rebels are now 5-5 Rebels were shorthanded again last night without one of our top players in Taybor Conley. We battled all night and played defense as well as anyone has played Maple River in a long time. Holding that offense to 39 points on 0-11 from 3 is a testament to how hard our players work on that end of the floor. The only problem with last night is that Maple River defended hard as well. Both teams couldn’t get much going on offense all night. Tough in-your-face pressure was put on by the guards of both teams. Zale was great inside once again scoring a game-high 19 points, but his highlights came on the defensive side blocking 5 shots and holding Maple River’s 6’7 outstanding post player Hayden Niebuhr to just 7 points. The game went back and forth but a big turning point was when we were trailing by 2, Johnny Martinez, one of our best playmakers, committed his 5th foul and had to leave the game. Maple River knocked down their free throws down the stretch and a 2 point lead with 3 minutes left, quickly grew to 8 to end the game. USC had about 3 shots go in and out of the rim late, and the final score ended at 39-31. So proud of the effort our guys put in last night on the road against the #4 team in Class AA. They are now 12-1 and had been averaging roughly 75 points per game prior to last night.
NRHEG Boy’s Basketball picks up first win of the season, First Year Head Coach Dan Schmidt nets his first win
NRHEG – 76 Medford – 55 We came out of the gate a little sluggish. It was a back and forth battle for the entire first half, with neither team getting up by more than 3-4 points. Too many turnovers in our offensive end really bit us. The majority of those were when we were in scoring position, too. We also struggled with ball movement. At the end of the first half, we led 33-30. In the second half, we came out with a little more fire. Medford hit a 3-pointer to put them up 41-38. Not to backdown, Sawyer Prigge hit a three of his own to tie it back up at 41-41, around the 11-minute mark of the second half. Shortly after that, we went in to a 1-3-1 trap to create a little confusion. It brought a good amount of pressure, and forced Medford in to some long shots. From that point on, we went on a 35-14 run. Will Tuttle dominated the second half, and capped it off with a three-point play in which he had to double clutch, and did a somersault as he fell backwards to the floor. The entire second half saw some dynamite ball movement, as we looked for, and found the open guy more often than not. We had some great performances tonight. Leading us in scoring was Daxter Lee with 20 points to go along with 5 assists. Will Tuttle had a monster game tallying 18 points and 16 rebounds, as well as chipping in 4 assists of his own. Alden Dobberstein continued to provide outstanding point guard play off the bench, kicking in 15 points (three 3-pointers) and 5 assists. Jackson Chrz played a very good game, as well, tossing in 9 points and 8 rebounds. Sam Olson kicked in 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Sawyer Prigge had just the one 3-pointer, but it really sparked us and sent us on our big run. Rounding out the scoring was Jase Knudson with a single free throw. Jase has been doing some good things for us lately, playing strong defense in the post, and running some guys through his screens. He does a great job taking care of the dirty work inside. Panthers are now 1-11.
Charlotte Belle Anderson
Charlotte Belle Anderson passed away on January 9th, 2023 at the Mayo Hospital in Austin, MN. A memorial service will be held for her on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN, with burial aftwards in Lakewood Cemetery.
Marilyn Lee Peters
Marilyn Lee Peters, 92, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Albert Lea, MN. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Joy Knoppel will officiate. Marilyn’s family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.
Kirk Burgett
Kirk Burgett, 64, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Emmons Lutheran Church in Emmons, MN. Pastor Ryan Henkel will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and for one hour prior to service at church on Thursday.
Compeer Financial Offers Scholarships to High School Seniors
The Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering 123 scholarships to students this year. Graduating high school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a community college, university or technical school are encouraged to apply between now and March 15.
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
