ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs

By ROB MAADDI
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cib6A_0k5rzslL00

The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams.

The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation and will hold a special meeting Friday to ask teams to vote on a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night.

Goodell said in a statement that the hope is to “limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities,” adding later: "The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances.”

The Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. The 24-year-old was breathing on his own and able to talk Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed, and physicians said Thursday he was making "remarkable improvement."

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. Cincinnati (11-4) had a chance to earn the top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

WHY DID THE NFL CANCEL THE BILLS-BENGALS GAME?

Not playing the game to its conclusion will have no effect on which teams qualify for the postseason. No team would qualify for the postseason or be eliminated based on the outcome of the game.

Resuming the game would impact the 12 other teams in the postseason field because it would force the league to push the start of the playoffs back one week. The decision to cancel one game has the least effect on the majority of the league.

WHAT ARE THE RULES CHANGES?

Instead of canceling the game and awarding playoff seeding by winning percentage, the NFL and its competition committee approved several changes that will be presented to club owners for a vote Friday.

The AFC Championship Game will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifying for the game as a road team. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

Also, if Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week 18, the Ravens would have two wins over the divisional opponent Bengals but would not be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore with a 17-game schedule.

Therefore, if Baltimore defeats Cincinnati and if those two clubs are scheduled to play a wild-card game against each another, the site for that game would be determined by a coin toss.

But if the Bengals win this weekend or if Baltimore and Cincinnati are not scheduled to play each other in the wild-card round, the game sites would be determined by the regular scheduling procedures.

WHICH TEAMS ARE IMPACTED MOST BY THE CANCELLATION?

The Bills, Bengals, Chiefs and Ravens, because of three neutral-site possibilities for the AFC championship game and the coin-flip option for home-field advantage for a potential Ravens-Bengals wild-card matchup.

WHAT WAS THE NFL’S ALTERNATIVE?

It's the first time since 1935 that every team will not play an equal number of games. The NFL’s 2022 policy manual for game operations states “a team’s standing in its division or in its conference” will be determined by winning percentage if a game is canceled. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the canceled game, the league proposed new rules.

WHICH NEUTRAL SITE WOULD HOST THE AFC TITLE GAME?

The league is exploring several options, including indoor and outdoor stadiums. Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, has a potential conflict because of a volleyball tournament.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer on the field

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night after he shoved a Lions athletic trainer. Midway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field, Lions training staff ran out onto the field to help an injured player during a stoppage. Walker then suddenly shoved one of those trainers in the back, which drew the flag and a quick penalty.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WETM 18 News

Bills excited to have Hamlin back in Buffalo as playoffs near

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the ICU in Cincinnati and traveled back to Buffalo to continue treatment, the Bills are breathing a sigh of relief as the playoffs draw closer. Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury after 1 playoff berth in 4 seasons

Less than two weeks after Texas Tech fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, he agreed to become USC's offensive coordinator. You don't take that job if you have any idea that you're about to become a hot name for NFL head-coaching jobs. Maybe the Arizona Cardinals shouldn't have tried to get...
WHIO Dayton

Cincinnati Bengals announce opponents for 2023 season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their opponents for the 2023 season, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Bengals share how to get refunded for canceled game against Buffalo Bills. With the Bengals winning the AFC North for the second straight year, they will face the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin released from hospital

Doctors on Monday announced that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center one week after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match at Paycor...
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Hamlin's recovery continues, still in critical condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily...
WHIO Dayton

Chargers WR Mike Williams avoids major back injury, could play vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers potentially avoided a major injury in their meaningless Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos after head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that receiver Mike Williams did not suffer a fracture or muscle injury in his back. An MRI on Williams revealed a contusion and Staley added that he expects Williams to return to practice this week ahead of the Chargers' wild-card match with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy