ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nearly 60,000 customers without power after storm slammed West Coast

By Nadine El-Bawab and Max Golembo, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgNzm_0k5rzWXT00

NEW YORK — Ten states are on alert for flooding, mudslides, heavy snow, avalanche danger and strong winds Friday morning as series of new storms are expected to pound the West Coast.

Heavy snow will be falling in Colorado and Utah, with up to 20 inches of snow possible in Utah.

Nearly 60,000 California customers are still without power.

In California, winds gusts up to 132 mph were reported in Alpine Meadows and up to 60 mph at San Francisco International Airport.

Winds in Los Angeles County gusted up to 87 mph and up to 63 mph on the Santa Barbara County coast on Thursday.

Heavy rain fell in California with 5.05 inches falling in Los Angeles County and 6.57 inches falling in Ventura County. Downtown San Francisco also experienced their wettest 10 days since 1871 with 10.33 inches of rain falling in the 10 day period from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4.

Most of California will be getting a short break from heavy rain and snow before another storm arrives this weekend.

With the next storm on the way, heavy rain is expected in the San Francisco Bay area Saturday morning into Saturday night. This rain gets lighter as it moves into Southern California by early Sunday morning.

Another storm arrives into California Sunday evening with more rain. It is expected to impact most of California next week, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

With these two storms coming, up to 10 inches of rain is possible in some parts of California.

Up to 6 feet of snow is possible in the mountains over the next few days. An avalanche warning was issued for the area.

Elsewhere, a different storm produced 23 reported tornadoes across the South.

Seven tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois alone, making it the biggest tornado outbreak for the state since 1989.

To the north, up to 15 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, breaking a daily record and making it the snowiest start to January in five years.

With more than 48 inches of snow so far this season, this is the snowiest start to winter in almost 30 years at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California saw little relief from drenching rains Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads, turned rivers into gushing flood zones and forced thousands of people to flee from towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

California faces budget deficit of $22.5B, governor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WHIO Dayton

Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Iowa's largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network."
DES MOINES, IA
WHIO Dayton

Katie Porter announces Senate bid in California

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced on Tuesday that she is running for U.S. Senate in 2024 in what could become a bid to unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., an 89-year-old five-term incumbent who has not said whether she will seek reelection. "We're living through a time of extraordinary change," ....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Legal recreational marijuana sales starting in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — Connecticut's first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older was set to begin Tuesday morning at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WHIO Dayton

Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Samantha Sorsby-Jones watched friends at her Texas high school go to great lengths to get birth control: Secretly arranging rides to clinics that didn’t require parental consent and hiding phones in bushes in case parents were tracking them. Starting Tuesday, access to...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Investigation launched into top-ranked high schools accused of withholding student's national merit awards

NEW YORK — State officials have launched an investigation into multiple high schools in Northern Virginia for allegedly "withholding merit awards" after protests from parents of high-achieving students, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday in a press release. "It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

DOJ: Human trafficking on the rise; Do you know the signs?

Law enforcement and humanitarian agencies throughout the United States promoted human trafficking awareness this month. Local agencies, like Centerville Police, encouraged people to “know the signs and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.”. Knowing the signs has grown in importance over the years with cases of human trafficking on...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy