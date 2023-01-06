Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fresno.edu
Two generations of DenHartogs earn (more) graduate degrees at Fresno Pacific University
How many university degrees are too many? Don’t ask the DenHartogs to count—even if they are math teachers!. In December 2022 four members of the family—mom Denise and daughters Deanna (Certain), Alyssa “Bissie” and Christa—earned Master of Arts degrees in Mathematics Education from Fresno Pacific University. Daughter and sister Corinne sat this one out, but already has an M.A. from the university.
fresno.edu
Fresno Pacific University presents “For the Love of Piano” as next Pacific Artist Series concert/"Emergence" coming in March
The beauty of piano and the human voice will be explored in the next Pacific Artist Series concert at Fresno Pacific University. The performance begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the Warkentine Culture and Arts Center (Elizabeth V. Lyles Theater) on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
sjvsun.com
Madera Co. eyes burning half its COVID relief funds as hospital closure stopgap
Madera Community Hospital’s financial woes and imminent closure have put pressure on the county to step in in an attempt to save the region’s lone hospital. One option being considered by the Madera County Board of Supervisors is to throw $7 million of its remaining $14.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at the problem.
Six California Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Student hospitalized after fight on Fresno City College campus, officials say
A student has been hospitalized after Fresno City College officials say he was involved in a fight on campus.
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr fundraises for tombstone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr who was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School in October held a fundraiser at Free AME Ministries. Three months after Al-Hakim Jr’s death his family and friends held a fundraiser Sunday to buy a tombstone so they can […]
GV Wire
Rainfall Totals for California ‘400% to 600% Above Average Values’
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
GV Wire
Fresno Opens 24-Hour Storm Relief Warming Centers for Homeless
With more storms predicted for Fresno, the city announced it will convert its overnight warming shelters to 24-hour storm relief centers for homeless people. “A meal goes a long way when you’re staying in a storm relief center and it’s pouring rain and windy outside.” — Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah.
Beautify Fresno is back: these are the next clean-up dates
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Beautify Fresno program is back for 2023 with three more clean-up events where residents can volunteer to help make a difference in the city. These events require registration through beautifyfresno.org/events/. The next three sessions are as follows: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service: Saturday, January 21 Shields and […]
goldrushcam.com
U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California
January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
Video: CHP records large rockslide near Fresno
A Northern California highway was closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was all recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer. The CHP Fresno office shared the video to Twitter, noting that all four lanes of State Route 168 were closed after heavy rains battered the state on Monday and Tuesday. “Avoid […]
clovisroundup.com
Fresno County Declares State of Emergency
As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
Fresno PD: Looking for 3 women after alleged shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for three women after a suspected shoplifting case in a women’s clothing store at Fashion Fair Mall. Police say, on Monday, Jan. 2, three women allegedly entered Victoria’s Secret at the mall and took merchandise valued at $1,636, and left without paying for it. The […]
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Arizona man arrested in Fresno County transporting Fentanyl, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Arizona was arrested just outside of Fresno after he was found with 1.5 pounds of Fentanyl pills, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 29-year-old Mauricio Reyes-Gomez of Phoenix was detained following a vehicle stop near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Detectives discovered a […]
2 people shot while asleep in Central Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot while asleep in bed in Central Fresno.
Comments / 0