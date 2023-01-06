How many university degrees are too many? Don’t ask the DenHartogs to count—even if they are math teachers!. In December 2022 four members of the family—mom Denise and daughters Deanna (Certain), Alyssa “Bissie” and Christa—earned Master of Arts degrees in Mathematics Education from Fresno Pacific University. Daughter and sister Corinne sat this one out, but already has an M.A. from the university.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO