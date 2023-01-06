ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

fresno.edu

Two generations of DenHartogs earn (more) graduate degrees at Fresno Pacific University

How many university degrees are too many? Don’t ask the DenHartogs to count—even if they are math teachers!. In December 2022 four members of the family—mom Denise and daughters Deanna (Certain), Alyssa “Bissie” and Christa—earned Master of Arts degrees in Mathematics Education from Fresno Pacific University. Daughter and sister Corinne sat this one out, but already has an M.A. from the university.
FRESNO, CA
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023

Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr fundraises for tombstone

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr who was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School in October held a fundraiser at Free AME Ministries. Three months after Al-Hakim Jr’s death his family and friends held a fundraiser Sunday to buy a tombstone so they can […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Opens 24-Hour Storm Relief Warming Centers for Homeless

With more storms predicted for Fresno, the city announced it will convert its overnight warming shelters to 24-hour storm relief centers for homeless people. “A meal goes a long way when you’re staying in a storm relief center and it’s pouring rain and windy outside.” — Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Beautify Fresno is back: these are the next clean-up dates

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Beautify Fresno program is back for 2023 with three more clean-up events where residents can volunteer to help make a difference in the city. These events require registration through beautifyfresno.org/events/. The next three sessions are as follows: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service: Saturday, January 21 Shields and […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California

January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Video: CHP records large rockslide near Fresno

A Northern California highway was closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was all recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer. The CHP Fresno office shared the video to Twitter, noting that all four lanes of State Route 168 were closed after heavy rains battered the state on Monday and Tuesday. “Avoid […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Fresno County Declares State of Emergency

As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 train cars derailed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

