Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Evergreen Rewards Staff with Mega Year-End Bonuses
Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp. is celebrating a standout year by awarding stellar bonuses to some of its staff. The Taipei-based shipping company is handing out year-end bonuses equal to 50 months salary, or more than four years’ pay, on average, according to a person familiar with the matter. The size of the windfall varies depending on an employee’s job grade and function and the outsized bonuses are only applicable for staff with Taiwan-based contracts, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.
Could An Electrical Pandemic Destroy Shipping?
By John Konrad (gCaptain) As China’s lockdown lifts and the world looks to the future with hope that this marks the final chapter of the worst pandemic since the Great Influenza of 1918, it’s essential to remember that other catastrophic events could once again bring global trade to a screeching halt during this most unlucky decade. COVID has been a devastating reminder of the fragility of human life, and history tells us that a great naval war always looms on the horizon, but what if a computer virus could wreak the same havoc? It may sound far-fetched, but it’s not impossible. While extensive network security protocols would likely halt the spread of a man-made virus, history reminds us of a natural electromagnetic threat that could be just as lethal to machines as COVID was to human lives.
Labor Disruptions at World’s Ports Quadrupled in 2022 as Discontent Grows
Labor unrest took an unusually heavy toll on ports around the world last year, and the outlook for continued economic instability could bring even more upheaval to global supply chains in 2023. There were at least 38 instances of protests or strikes affecting port operations last year, more than four...
Bulk Carrier Transporting Ukrainian Grain Briefly Grounds in the Suez Canal
Suez Canal tugs have refloated a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier which had run aground in the waterway on Monday. The ship, the M/V Glory, grounded at kilometer 38 after suffering a “machinery failure” while joining a southbound convoy near El Qantara, Egypt near Ismailia on the northern end of the Suez Canal, the Suez Canal Authority and Leth Agencies confirmed separately.
Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China - CNBC
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is working with Chinese authorities to send its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to the country that is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
Increased Chinese Crude Buying Spooks European Oil Traders
China is snapping up cargoes of crude that would normally head to Europe, spooking the continent’s physical oil traders who’ve just seen imports from Russia all but halt at a time when local demand is rising. The world’s largest oil importer already bought 5 million barrels of mostly-Kazakh...
China’s Cosco Nearing Hamburg Port Deal
BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) – German logistics firm HHLA HHFGn.DE and Cosco 601919.SS are close to finalising an agreement for the Chinese shipping giant to take a stake in a terminal at Hamburg’s port, HHLA said on Friday. “We can confirm that… it has been possible to agree...
