The Indianapolis Colts are almost certainly going to get one of the top spots in the 2023 NFL Draft. At 4-11-1, they won’t be able to land the No. 1 pick, but something pretty close is in reach, especially if they lose on Sunday to the Houston Texans. One play in particular during the game Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts’ tanking manuever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO