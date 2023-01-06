ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7

The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Colts’ tanking manuever

The Indianapolis Colts are almost certainly going to get one of the top spots in the 2023 NFL Draft. At 4-11-1, they won’t be able to land the No. 1 pick, but something pretty close is in reach, especially if they lose on Sunday to the Houston Texans. One play in particular during the game Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts’ tanking manuever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs' pitching coach gives update on starter Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs are hoping to be able to have veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks ready for opening day, but it seems the team won’t be rushing him back, according to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks ended the season on the injured list rehabbing a capsular tear in his shoulder that limited him to just 84 innings in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Utah QB Cam Rising returning for '23 season

Utah quarterback Cam Rising plans to play for the Utes in 2023 rather than jump to the NFL. Rising, who will be a sixth-year senior, led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships and a Rose Bowl appearance. Rising left the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State in the third quarter, citing a left knee issue that he dealt with for the final two months of the season. Rising shared a 40-second...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thecomeback.com

Bears organization celebrates first overall pick in hilarious way

The Chicago Bears did not have the season they were hoping for, finishing the year with a 3-14 record after a Week 18 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, they did get a silver lining for the poor play by securing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, which Bears chairman George McCaskey celebrated in a hilarious way on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL

