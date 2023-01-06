Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick
The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future looks bright in Chicago because of what transpired during the season and in Indianapolis on Sunday. Quarterback Justin...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, on Fox's Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated how the Bears should manage the...
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
Zach LaVine Sends Big Message To Chicago Bulls Amid Trade Links
Zach LaVine knows what the Chicago Bulls are capable of doing when they're really focused.
Proposed Soldier Field Dome, Entertainment District Showcased in Developer's New Video Proposal
Chicago officials have been making efforts to entice the Bears to remain at Soldier Field, and on Sunday morning a prospective developer released a grandiose new video that showcases a slew of amenities aimed at keeping the team in the city, including a dome. The video, released by a group...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7
The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
NFL world reacts to Colts’ tanking manuever
The Indianapolis Colts are almost certainly going to get one of the top spots in the 2023 NFL Draft. At 4-11-1, they won’t be able to land the No. 1 pick, but something pretty close is in reach, especially if they lose on Sunday to the Houston Texans. One play in particular during the game Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts’ tanking manuever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cubs' pitching coach gives update on starter Kyle Hendricks
The Cubs are hoping to be able to have veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks ready for opening day, but it seems the team won’t be rushing him back, according to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks ended the season on the injured list rehabbing a capsular tear in his shoulder that limited him to just 84 innings in 2022.
Let's play it again: Jaguars' first Saturday night game a huge hit as they break more new ground
The lights weren’t too bright for the Jaguars. In a season of streak-busting, jinxes trashed and history reversed, the Jaguars’ first-ever prime-time game on a Saturday, in front of the largest home crowd in a decade, was a success with a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field to clinch...
Can Malik Willis earn back Tennessee Titans backup QB job if Joshua Dobbs returns in 2023?
The last three players who attempted passes for the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 season were Joshua Dobbs, Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks. Burks' pass turned out to be an illegal play in the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, but the wide receiver had an attempt. Missing from the list was quarterback Malik Willis. ...
Utah QB Cam Rising returning for '23 season
Utah quarterback Cam Rising plans to play for the Utes in 2023 rather than jump to the NFL. Rising, who will be a sixth-year senior, led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships and a Rose Bowl appearance. Rising left the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State in the third quarter, citing a left knee issue that he dealt with for the final two months of the season. Rising shared a 40-second...
Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning For Senior Season In 2023
Corum was a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award.
NBC Sports
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game if needed
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game...
Cardinals request to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for GM vacancy
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is in high demand this offseason. The rising young executive is expected to have an opportunity to serve as a franchise’s general manager in 2023. Cunningham already received an interview request for the GM vacancy with the Titans. Now, according to CBS Sports’...
How Jalen Williams' Rookie Season Compares to Former OKC Thunder Guards
Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has enjoyed a successful rookie season thus far, comparing notably to some of the top guards in the team's history.
thecomeback.com
Bears organization celebrates first overall pick in hilarious way
The Chicago Bears did not have the season they were hoping for, finishing the year with a 3-14 record after a Week 18 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, they did get a silver lining for the poor play by securing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, which Bears chairman George McCaskey celebrated in a hilarious way on Sunday.
NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Deal Mo Bamba to Bulls?
The Orlando Magic drafted Mo Bamba with the sixth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. But is his time with the team coming to an end?
Bulls' Billy Donovan Discusses Lonzo Ball Before 76ers Matchup
Before the Bulls took on the 76ers Friday night, Chicago head coach Billy Donovan offered an update on Lonzo Ball.
Comments / 0