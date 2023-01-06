Berea-Midpark girls swimming and diving’s Mia Coughlin was named the Southwestern Conference’s Girls Swimmer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The sophomore earned seven first place finishes across two dual meets last week. She won the Medley Relay, 200IM and 200 Freestyle Relay while taking second in the 100 Breaststroke against Cuyahoga Heights. On Saturday, Coughlin won the 100 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay against Elyria.

BEREA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO