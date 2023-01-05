Read full article on original website
Related
sixtyandme.com
Creating a New Character Arc for Yourself In 2023
No one walks away unchanged from transitional moments in life. Some changes are easy to recognize and others not so much. The changes that are unconscious are not only more difficult to spot, but they are also the ones that unknowingly influence you the most later in life. Knowing how...
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin review – life lessons from the bearded beat master
The co-founder of Def Jam Records and the man behind countless hits, from the Beastie Boys and Jay-Z to Neil Young, offers artistic wisdom that is both gnomic and pertinent. If Rick Rubin were to write a memoir, it would be quite a tale. The American super-producer co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam from his college dormitory in the 1980s and produced early records for LL Cool J (the credit ran: “Reduced by Rick Rubin”) and the Beastie Boys.
Comments / 0