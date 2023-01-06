ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to sign K Matthew Wright to practice squad

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker’s status is questionable for the team’s Week 18 tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the team brought in a familiar face — Matthew Wright — for a tryout on Thursday. Now, they’re set to officially sign Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs are adding Wright to the practice squad. He kicked in two games for Kansas City and four games in Pittsburgh this season, with a perfect 15-of-15 record on extra points and an 83.3% record on field goals (15-of-18) during that span.

One of Wright’s two games with the Chiefs was Week 5 against the Raiders. He held the franchise distance record for one week with a 59-yard field goal made in that game. He stands to face that opponent again in Week 18 should he be elevated to the 53-man roster.

It’s not yet clear who the Chiefs will release from the practice squad to make room for Wright. It’s possible that Jerrion Ealy, who was released to make room for LB Justin Hilliard, could be released again.

Expect the team to use a standard elevation on Wright this afternoon in order to have him available as insurance for Butker on game day. It’s not a guarantee that Wright will be needed, but the team has made it clear this week that it’s an instance where you’d rather be safe than sorry.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' 2023 home and away opponents set

With the 2022 regular season campaign coming to an end, the Kansas City Chiefs’ home and away opponents for the 2023 NFL season have been finalized. The 2023 NFL schedule won’t officially be revealed until sometime in April, so we don’t have all the details on dates and times yet. However, now that the winners of various divisions have been determined, the Chiefs’ opponents for next year are officially set in stone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football QB announces transfer destination

After three years in the Big 12 and two years with Michigan football, Alan Bowman is returning to his roots. The Grapevine (Texas) native got his start in his home state playing for Texas Tech, where he was a starter. He transferred to Michigan in advance of the 2021 season and backed up Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy before being the backup, along with Davis Warren, to McCarthy in 2022. He announced after the regular season he would transfer to a third destination following the Wolverines’ playoff run. On Monday, we learned where he’s headed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

