Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There's something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, "the heart wants what it can't have?" if you haven't stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Clayton News Daily
Madewell’s After-Christmas Deals Are Unbelievable, and Sale Items Are an Extra 40% Off!
Ever the destination for elevated essentials and inspired takes on timeless items, Madewell is a favorite of celebrities, bloggers and everyday style fiends alike. Their fan base is broad and well-dressed, ranging from pop music queens Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, to actual royalty like Megan Markle and Princess Beatrice. Founded back in 1937, it’s no surprise Madewell has had such major staying power.
AOL Corp
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight
It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
AOL Corp
The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale
We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
Women's Health
The Best Finds From The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
The holiday season may be over, but that doesn't mean that shopping season is done—in fact, for fans of Tory Burch's signature preppy style, there's no better time to shop. That's because the brand is currently holding one of their ultra-coveted Semi-Annual Sales, offering an additional 25% off already on sale styles.
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color
Before you put your house on the market, there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. However, you should avoid this color paint.
I’m a thriftshopper – my shocking Goodwill find for just $3 turned out to be worth more than $7,000
A GOODWILL shopper has made a hefty profit after a $3 item he bought at the thrift store turned out to be worth nearly 2,500 times that amount. Brian, who runs the YouTube channel RedDirtPicker, revealed how he uncovered an incredible piece of art that ended up being valued at $7,400 at his local Goodwill.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It's...
Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)
We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Shoppers are racing to Aldi to bag stunning foot stools for the bargain price of £1.99
ALDI is known for its selection of special buys, which are great deals, but when they're gone, they're gone. That means when there's something worth getting your hands on, you've got to get down there sharpish to make sure you don't miss out. Items available vary greatly from homewares to...
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 10 of the best things I bought there this year.
Through the last 12 months, I've invested in a Vitamix and Saint Laurent sunglasses, and picked up groceries like Kirkland's breakfast-blend coffee.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
