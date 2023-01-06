Read full article on original website
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
La SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. The fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle was reported around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Nearby residents have been told to shelter in place, and La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said officials are considering their next steps. La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said no injuries have been reported and all of the plant’s workers are safe. Janick said he couldn’t confirm earlier reports of explosions. It’s not known yet what caused the blaze.
Thousands urged to flee their homes as more severe weather wallops California, as death toll in recent storms rises to 17
Rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 17 dead in recent weeks. More than 20 million people across California are...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s environmental claims. The proposed settlement was filed Tuesday in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site. The first $5 million would be due within six months of reaching a final agreement. The rest would be paid over 10 years. The money would be used to restore, replace or rehabilitate damaged natural resources in the Lincoln County area. The vermiculite mined near Libby contained asbestos, causing lung damage and leading to the deaths of hundreds of people in the area.
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn’t describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. The district will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to hold classes Wednesday.
Hawaii stops prosecuting elders who protested telescope
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s new attorney general says more than two dozen elders won’t be subject to another round of prosecutions for blocking a road three years ago to prevent the construction of a new telescope on a mountain summit that many Native Hawaiians consider sacred. Law enforcement arrested 38 mostly Native Hawaiian elders during a 2019 demonstration against the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Mauna Kea. Of these, 30 had their cases dismissed after a 2021 Hawaii Supreme Court ruling clarified the process for filing criminal complaints and said authorities had been following the incorrect procedure. The attorney general could have refiled charges but says it’s not in the best interest of Hawaii’s people to do so.
Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines
Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state. The new law caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans “switches” that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically and “extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders,” the governor’s office said in a news release.
Whitmer headed to Europe, Davos to tout economic development
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Europe next week for a five-day trip. It will include stops in Norway and Switzerland, where Whitmer will meet with other leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. Whitmer is expected to promote the state’s recent investments in the automotive and energy industries as well as discuss future investment opportunities in Michigan. She will be joined by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Davos. Michigan was highlighted by the U.S. Department of Energy last week as one of three states expected to lead the nation in electric vehicle battery manufacturing by 2030.
Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz, chair of the Florida Democrats, sent a long letter Monday to the state’s executive committee members complaining about a lack of resources, a lack of volunteers to knock on doors, and a failure to present unified messaging. In November’s midterms, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points, and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade.
